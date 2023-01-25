Move and win roundup: Week of January 23, 2023

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover January 23 through 27, 2023.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

Dept has appointed Matt Lynch as CEO of EMEA to accelerate growth across Europe. Lynch was previously CEO of Feed/Dept. In the current role, he will be based in U.K., and support Global CEO Dimi Albers to work alongside the agency’s other regional leaders, including Missy Foristall for the Americas and Vishnu Mohan for Asia-Pacific.

Broadsign, one of the largest global OOH technology platforms, has retained OOH Capital, the complete OOH advisory, as a global strategic advisor to provide strategic advice as the company expands its international reach into new markets.

UM Canberra has been appointed media agency of record for the ACT Government. UM’s remit covers all media strategy, planning and buying for brand, digital and functional advertising across all channels, plus additional digital and creative content services as required.

VMLY&R has promoted Vanessa Tout from client service director to managing partner. Before joining VMLY&R, Tout led teams at Digitas UK, Isobar Australia and Versa. Tout will be responsible for the day-to-day leadership of the Melbourne-based team, while also working closely with the client engagement team to deliver work for the agency’s existing client partnerships and prospects.

Lexer has hired Aparna Gray as its new vice president of marketing. Gray joins from Dotdigital where she was most recently head of marketing for APAC. She brings more than two decades of experience in marketing, PR and communications, having worked in the UK, China and the US. Specialising in the SaaS, high-tech and online retail industries, she has worked closely within the e-commerce industry in the ANZ and APAC regions. Previously, Gray headed up marketing with roles at ChannelAdvisor and SLI Systems in Melbourne.

Mediabrands Australia has given Geoff Clarke the newly created role of chief operating officer of Mediabrands Australia. As well as retaining his COO and new business development responsibilities for Initiative, Clarke takes on responsibility for driving operational and organisational improvements across the entire group.

Vogue Singapore has appointed Desmond Lim as editor-in-chief. Previously the fashion director at Vogue Singapore, Lim has played a key role in setting the vision and tone for the brand. Prior to Vogue, Lim has had two decades of experience as fashion director and editor at luxury publications such as Prestige Magazine and Singapore Tatler.

Initiative has retained the media business for energy networks owner, Jemena Limited, extending a 10-year relationship with the brand. Initiative’s remit has also been expanded with Mediabrands Content Studio (MBCS) being awarded Jemena’s creative account. As media agency of record Initiative’s responsibilities include all national and local broadcast media buying, print, outdoor, radio, cinema, digital, search, social and addressable; plus, other media buying such as strategic and communication design responsibilities. MBCS’ remit covers all creative and production services and executions.

DDB Group Philippines has promoted Anna Chua-Norbert to managing director. Chua-Norbert will report to Gil G. Chua, group chairman and CEO of DDB Group Philippines. She was previously DDB Group Philippines' chief culture officer.

PubMatic has appointed Jona Oboza to lead its Southeast Asia and Korean operations. Based in Singapore, Oboza previously held leadership roles for Xaxis, Omnicom, and Publicis Media across the region.

Teads has expanded to Taiwan, its seventh office in the Asia Pacific region. Sonic Chen, Jovy Lin & Daniel Li have joined as Business Directors to lead the office.