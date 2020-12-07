Move and win roundup: Week of December 7, 2020

Campaign compiles a new 'Move and win roundup' as each week progresses.

This edition will cover December 7 through 11, 2020.

Catch up on past people moves and business wins.

MediaCom has extended Rupert McPetrie's remit from CEO of China to oversee the Greater China region. McPetrie has been leading the media agency's China operations for more than five years, prior to which he held a 17-year tenure at Zenith across the UK, Russia and Prague. MediaCom APAC CEO Mark Heap said McPetrie has helped cement China as "one of the strongest pillars of our global network". He will now work closely with MediaCom's Hong Kong and Taiwan leaders Alice Chow and Nicky Huang with a focus on "finding synergies and best practice", McPetrie said. He will relocate to Hong Kong to commence work in January 2021 whilst continuing to keep Shanghai as his main working base.

Ogilvy won appointment as agency of record for Decathlon Singapore following a competitive pitch. The agency will work with media partner Neo Media World and will be tasked with building the Decathlon brand to accelerate its growth in the market. Ogilvy will handle integrated communications work which will involve brand strategy, creative, social, public relations and digital services. The brand recently opened Decathlon Orchard, its fifth experience store and 12th physical location in Singapore since its entry in 2013. The store features digital technologies that enhance the shopping experience, including VR experiential stations, robot stocking units and payment integration with the brand's app.

Wavemaker Indonesia has handed general manager Dwaraknath Naidu a new role of chief growth officer, responsible for driving the agency's growth through new business acquisition and identifying new products and revenue streams. Naidu will also drive adoption of Wavemaker's 'Provocative Planning' framework, developed earlier this year. Naidu has worked with GroupM for 14 years across India and Indonesia in various capacities. He will take up the new role from January 1, 2021.

Wharf Hotels has hired Alice Au as its group director of digital marketing. Au has more than 20 years of experience in customer-centric marketing management specialising in automated and integrated marketing. She joins from DFS Group where she was global head of marketing automation and customer loyalty management. Au will spearhead the hotel group’s digital transformation by exploring new technology innovations and overseeing customer engagement for both the Niccolo and Marco Polo Hotels brands and its portfolio of sixteen hotels.

Bajaj Finance, the lending and deposits arm of Indian financial services company Bajaj Finserv, has appointed WPP's Mirum as its social listening partner. Bajaj Finance has an extensive product portfolio that spans lending, insurance, systematic deposits and wealth advisory. As part of the mandate, Mirum will provide social listening, social CRM and online reputation management services from its Mumbai office.

Ecommerce service provider ACommerce has appointed Roberto Kauffmann as group chief product officer. Kauffmann brings 20 years of experience in building ecommerce and digital payments products for companies across Europe, the Middle East and Asia. His latest role was as CPO of Singapore-based ecommerce platform Shopmatic. He will be leading the development of ACommerce’s platform IQ Suites that houses the company’s proprietary SaaS products. He will be based in Bangkok, Thailand.

GroupM media agency Essence has won full-service, integrated media agency of record duties for the Jeep brand’s line of locally produced vehicles in China. Essence’s Shanghai office will lead the account, and Essence will be responsible for brand strategy, media planning and activation, as well as creative development and production, for both offline and digital campaigns. Jeep in China is a brand of GAC FCA, a joint venture between Fiat Chrysler Automobiles (FCA) and Guangzhou Automobile Group (GAC). GAC FCA produces the Jeep Cherokee, Jeep Renegade, Jeep Compass and Jeep Grand Commander vehicle models at plants in Guangzhou and Changsha.

Victoria Coplans Hope launched Hope Communications in Hong Kong. Hope, the CEO, was previously VP of employee engagements and communications at Shangri-La Hotels and has also worked at HSBC and AIA. She said the Asia-focused consultancy will provide services including employee engagement and communications, change and leadership communications and redundancy communications advisory. Hope Communications will partner with Ashbury Communications to deliver integrated internal and external communications propositions for corporate change processes in Asia.

BBDO India has been chosen to manage the integrated creative mandate for PagarBook, which provides an employee management system. The account was won following a multi-agency pitch and will be handled through BBDO India’s Delhi and Bangalore offices. The agency will be tasked with the mandate of building and scaling-up the brand and its marketing ecosystem through television, print, radio, social media and other relevant touchpoints.