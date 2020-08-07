Lalamove launches fast delivery campaign across APAC in response to COVID-19

The Hong Kong-based delivery company Lalamove launched a 'Deliver Possibilities Faster' campaign across Asia recently targeting clients as small and medium enterprises.

The campaign was launched in a number of cities where Lalamove operates including Hong Kong, Taipei, Bangkok, Manila and Kuala Lumpur.

Lalamove first had the idea during the peak of COVID-19, as the company used its on-demand delivery service to help NGOs send medical supplies. As more businesses resume operation these days, Lalamove expanded the idea from helping NGOs to help small businesses.

Saatchi & Saatchi Hong Kong helped the brand roll out its idea around different APAC markets. The agency uses hand-drawn illustrations to show the iconic features of cities' skyline and landmarkes on the backdrop, themed in Lalamove's characteristic orange color.

The campaign across APAC will be supported by press and social media. The ads will be featured on billboards, vehicle wraps, and LED displays. Further offline promotion will be carried out at key locations targeting small and medium enterprise customers. Thes promotions will help small companies send their goods to the market or industrial parks faster.

"It was essential for us to execute and launch a regional campaign across 8 Asia Pacific markets with differing degrees of development. This one single theme not only shared market insights, but also became an easy-to-adapt format for the brand across different locations.” Alexis Chiu, Group Managing Director of Saatchi & Saatchi Hong Kong.