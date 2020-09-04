Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
2 days ago

Eco-warriors plant trees, not flags

Leo Burnett Malaysia's '#Fight4OurPlanet' campaign re-imagined war monuments with one crucial difference.

War memorials got tweaked in one important way in a campaign called #Fight4OurPlanet, by Leo Burnett Malaysia with the National Patriots Association, National Monument (Taman Tugu Project), Nature Education Society (NEST) and the Free Tree Society.

The campaign launched back on June 21 on International Climate Change Day. Ad Nut wouldn't normally write about something so long after its launch, but the images are cool, and as one who's naturally a big fan of trees (not to mention a resident in one), Ad Nut wanted to commend the campaign. It's especially good that it supports the Malaysian government’s pledge to plant 100 million trees by 2025—good news for all woodland creatures, and humans too.

The campaign included a website, along with presence on Facebook and Instagram, distribution of 'warrior kits' that included tree saplings, and a social-media challenge that saw 25 influencers pledge their support to plant a tree. These included Jehan Miskin (actor, model and TV host), Deborah Henry (former Miss Universe Malaysia and Miss Malaysia World), Davina Goh (performer and plant-based lifestyle advocate), Jaclyn Victor (singer-songwriter-actress who won the inaugural Malaysian Idol and Ikon Malaysia) and Zamaera (rising female rapper).

CREDITS

Executive Creative Director: Iska Hasim
Creative Group Head: David HK Tan
Copywriter: Vickknesh Raj
Art Director: Larissa Loh
Copywriter: Alison Lee
Associate Account Director: Kristen DeSilva
PR Managing Partner: Umesh Nair
PR Senior Account Executive: Menuka Vejasegaran
Senior Social Specialist: Ernest Wee

