Gender Equality Partnerships
Oct 3, 2023
Inclusive marketing: embrace or cancel?
A new study reveals what consumers really think.
Aug 30, 2023
Inside Dove’s armpit-heavy New York City campaign
The brand’s “free the pit” messaging is a response to the widespread lack of “armpit confidence” amongst women and girls.
Aug 23, 2023
Comscore and SeeHer expand gender equality measurement to digital platforms
The audience measurement company partnered with SeeHer in the US to extend the scoring system to digital advertising.
Aug 3, 2023
Less than quarter of agencies think they are ‘really good at DEI’
A fifth believe they are doing badly, according to research across the UK and US.
