News Advertising DEI Gender Equality Celebrating/Recognising Women Gender Inequality Gender Equality Partnerships
Coral Cripps
21 hours ago

Less than quarter of agencies think they are ‘really good at DEI’

A fifth believe they are doing badly, according to research across the UK and US.

The Truth About Talent: report surveyed 1,349 UK and US senior agency figures
The Truth About Talent: report surveyed 1,349 UK and US senior agency figures

Only 23% of UK and US agencies believe they are successfully implementing diversity, equity and inclusion within the workplace, according to a report by international executive search firm The Blueprint.

Additionally, 18% of figures across adland said they were doing “poorly” at building more diverse and equitable working cultures, and that they should be “doing a lot more”.

The report, which was based on a survey of 1,349 UK and US senior agency figures, aimed to identify the most dynamic and challenging aspects of the industry. In-depth interviews were also conducted with 26 of adland’s most experienced agency leaders.

According to the report, a lack of diversity in senior roles means that agencies are attracting less talent from diverse backgrounds. 

An unnamed founder of an independent UK agency told researchers: “We are committed to hiring at entry levels from less traditional backgrounds. 

“We go to considerable efforts to hire people who don’t have those backgrounds – non-white backgrounds essentially – and our numbers are quite strong. However, there are very few people in the middle or upper echelons of the industry who represent diversity properly.”

The report highlighted risk-averse behaviour at agencies and a continued prevalence of patriarchal structures that do not support gender equality.

In a wide-ranging report covering workplace behaviour and ethics, other findings included that pitching was “no longer the main attraction for younger generations”.

“These days, they see it as a side hustle to the main event – the fulfilment of their own creative and work expectations,” the report stated.

“Some agencies are starting to rethink how this informs the structure of their practice and their use of talent.”

Source:
Campaign UK
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

2 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

3 Not so secret anymore: TSLA announces major leadership reshuffle with new group CEO and co-chief creative officer

How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

4 How Oppenheimer capitalized on Barbie’s marketing success

Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

5 Inside L'Oreal's 14 studios in Jakarta supporting the brand's live commerce growth

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

6 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

7 Petal Ads unlocks the power of the Huawei ecosystem

AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

8 AI-n't a party without Cadbury's new birthday celebration campaign in India

Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

9 Loud is out: how brands can tap into the trend of quiet luxury

About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

10 About Schmitt: Why Grey’s new global chief creative preaches a business-first mindset

Related Articles

Publicis Media recruits Veronica Appleton as SVP of DE&I
1 day ago
Brandon Doerrer

Publicis Media recruits Veronica Appleton as SVP of ...

LinkedIn films urge workers to have difficult conversations about DEI
Jun 30, 2023
Ben Bold

LinkedIn films urge workers to have difficult ...

TBWA appoints first global diversity lead
Apr 25, 2023
Jamie Rossouw

TBWA appoints first global diversity lead

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI in their ads
Apr 6, 2023
Staff Reporters

Consumers in Singapore want brands to promote DEI ...

Just Published

Creative Minds: Why Volvo's 'The Ultimate Safety Test' is Myeongjae Song's favourite campaign
6 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: Why Volvo's 'The Ultimate Safety ...

Identifying with bold ads, DDB Korea's copywriter can't get enough of the existential and dramatic spin in work that creates a niche for Volvo in the auto advertising sector.

Cadbury and Ogilvy stitch luck and good wishes ahead of the Rugby World Cup
7 hours ago
Ad Nut

Cadbury and Ogilvy stitch luck and good wishes ...

An effective brand activation that weaves a charming tale of unity and cheer.

From romance to revenue: Bumble enters the $2 billion club
8 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

From romance to revenue: Bumble enters the $2 ...

The bee-tastic company first joined the billionaire rankings in 2021, becoming only the second dating-oriented app to do so.

How not to write a job advert: Australian IT company advertises for a 'non-woke' worker
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

How not to write a job advert: Australian IT ...

Despite attracting a lot of attention, the controversial ad has been slammed by job seekers for being "unprofessional" and a "red flag for anyone with a brain."