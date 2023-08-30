Female Talent Attraction

Inside Dove’s armpit-heavy New York City campaign
Aug 30, 2023
Bailey Calfee

The brand’s “free the pit” messaging is a response to the widespread lack of “armpit confidence” amongst women and girls.

Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—and it's time to crack it
Aug 9, 2023
Nicole Briones

Rife with female footprints but built on the illusion of female dominance? About time the industry talks about gender equality and not just PR, says Vero Philippines' operations director.

