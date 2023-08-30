Search
Female Talent Attraction
Aug 30, 2023
Inside Dove’s armpit-heavy New York City campaign
The brand’s “free the pit” messaging is a response to the widespread lack of “armpit confidence” amongst women and girls.
Aug 9, 2023
Dear comms industry, the glass ceiling is showing—and it's time to crack it
Rife with female footprints but built on the illusion of female dominance? About time the industry talks about gender equality and not just PR, says Vero Philippines' operations director.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins