John Harrington
1 day ago

WPP: AI will be 'fundamental' to our business

WPP has said AI will be "fundamental" to its business and the group is "excited by its transformational potential".

In its Q1 results, the holding company described how it has used AI to date and its plans for the technology.

"There are many applications of AI today in the work we do for clients, particularly in GroupM, our media planning and buying business, and in Hogarth, our creative production business," WPP stated.

"We are using AI to automate workflows, speed the process of ideation and concepting, and produce innovative creative work for clients, such as our award-winning work for Cadbury’s in India which used AI to allow Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Kahn to produce personalised ads for local businesses. Our expertise in the application of AI to marketing is based on investments that we have been making for some time, including the appointment of a head of creative AI in 2019 and the acquisition of Satalia in 2021.

"We are working with technology from all the main AI companies, including Adobe, Google, IBM, Microsoft, Nvidia, and OpenAI, with dedicated enterprise platforms, proprietary to WPP, to deliver work to clients that protects their information and IP and using legal guidelines that allow us to responsibly deploy this technology."

The group also said it "recognise(s) the challenges of AI to society" and is "committed to using it responsibly".

WPP this morning reported 2.9% organic growth in a ‘positive start’ to year.

PRWeek

