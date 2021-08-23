Advertising Digital News
Sabrina Sanchez
1 day ago

WPP acquires AI company Satalia

As part of the merger, Satalia will join Wunderman Thompson Commerce and lead AI strategy across all WPP agencies.

WPP has acquired AI technology company Satalia, the companies confirmed on Monday. 

Satalia, whose clients include BT, DFS, DS Smith, PwC, Gigaclear, Tesco and Unilever, will join Wunderman Thompson Commerce to work on the technology division of its global e-commerce consultancy. The U.K.-based company will also consult with all WPP agencies to promote AI capabilities across the company and help shape the holding company’s AI strategy, including research and development, AI ethics, partnerships, talent and products.

The announcement comes as WPP seeks to grow its experience, commerce and technology parts of the business, most recently acquiring Brazilian software engineering company DTI Digital in February. The holding company also launched its own global data consultancy, Choreograph, in April. 

“Advances in technology are revolutionising how people live, work and shop, how brands go to market, and how products and services are delivered,” said Mark Read, CEO of WPP in a statement. “Clients are looking for end-to-end solutions that harness these technologies to grow their business. I’m delighted to welcome Daniel and the Satalia team to WPP as we continue to strengthen our offer to global brands.”

As part of the merger, Satalia CEO Daniel Hulme will become chief AI officer of WPP and will work closely with WPP chief technology officer, Stephan Pretorius. 

Prior to the acquisition, Satalia launched tools Satalia Workforce and Satalia Delivery, which automate work assignments and delivery routes and schedules, respectively. The tools have been adopted by companies including PwC, DFS, Selecta and Australian supermarket chain Woolworth. 

WPP and Satalia did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.

