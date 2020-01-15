artificial intelligence
Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI
AI based nudges would be even more powerful levers to modify behaviour
How emotional AI can benefit businesses
Evolving AI to understand human emotions will be useful to all kinds of businesses—especially in the retail space—but interpretation and accuracy remain challenges.
Traditional marketing no longer works in China
Here’s what does.
AI in retail: It’s just the beginning
The promise of AI in retail is its ability to provide a shopper with a feeling of personal communication across all shopping channels at scale.
How AI helped Unilever discover 'breakfast for dessert'
The FCMG giant's global head of insight has co-written a book on AI in marketing. But what has Unilever learned and how is it keeping up with the pace of change in tech?
AI: Why the automated revolution must be dignified
For now, it's largely up to marketers to figure out on their own how to harness the benefits of AI while minimising ethical risks. Here are some guiding principles.
