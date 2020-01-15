artificial intelligence

Cyber coaxing: Nudge strategies in the age of AI
Jan 15, 2020
Amit Adarkar

AI based nudges would be even more powerful levers to modify behaviour

How emotional AI can benefit businesses
Dec 5, 2019
Dr Min Sun

Evolving AI to understand human emotions will be useful to all kinds of businesses—especially in the retail space—but interpretation and accuracy remain challenges.

Traditional marketing no longer works in China
Apr 8, 2019
Daniel Langer

Here’s what does.

AI in retail: It’s just the beginning
Apr 4, 2019
Alban Villani

The promise of AI in retail is its ability to provide a shopper with a feeling of personal communication across all shopping channels at scale.

How AI helped Unilever discover 'breakfast for dessert'
Jan 10, 2019
Omar Oakes

The FCMG giant's global head of insight has co-written a book on AI in marketing. But what has Unilever learned and how is it keeping up with the pace of change in tech?

AI: Why the automated revolution must be dignified
Nov 29, 2018
Joseph Suriya

For now, it's largely up to marketers to figure out on their own how to harness the benefits of AI while minimising ethical risks. Here are some guiding principles.

