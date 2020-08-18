Marketing Analysis
Staff Reporters
Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Min Sharon Liu, Clearwater Communications

Min Sharon Liu’s boutique events agency has an impressive roster of major global clients and provides pro-bono support to those in need.

Women to Watch 2020: Min Sharon Liu, Clearwater Communications
SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

Min Sharon Liu

Founder and managing director
Clearwater Communications
Hong Kong

Event marketing veteran Min Sharon Liu has nurtured her own agency to punch well above its weight. Liu, who spent seven years working for experiential agencies MCI Hong Kong and Imagination, launched Hong Kong-based Clearwater Communications in 2014. The independent firm expanded into Singapore in 2018 and doubled the size of its Singapore business in 2019 with projects including Marina Bay Sands 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner, DHL AsiaCup, Aston Martin Grand Prix activations, the GroupM Leadership Summit, Lazada events and more.

Under Liu’s leadership Clearwater Communications claims a 90% client retention rate and has achieved an 80% conversion rate for new business pitches worth around US$5.85 million. Clients say Liu “challenges the events status quo” with innovative concepts and smart ideas, making it valuable for attendees, effective in business outcomes and a smooth delivery experience for clients. 

She has also made “outstanding contributions” in mentoring and nurturing young event talent, according to those who work with her. She guest lectures at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and provides internships to undergraduates. Liu has also provided pro-bono support for charities that help underprivileged women and children, including organising an event for Mother’s Choice and providing marketing and communications support to HELP Hong Kong to aid in fundraising efforts. Liu is an advocate of diversity and female inclusion, and has created a flexible environment for working mothers.

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH
Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry 

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

3 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

4 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

5 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

6 TikTok CEO Kevin Mayer to resign amid political turmoil

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

7 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

9 Exclusive: An inside look at how TikTok is cosying up to agencies

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

Related Articles

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from ...

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Kara Santiago, Spark It! Marketing

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger
Digital
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Jayomi Lokuliyana, zMessenger

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency
Advertising
Aug 18, 2020
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2020: Aakanksha Patel, Oliver Agency

Just Published

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising
Advertising
49 minutes ago
Guy Futcher

What sweaty people can teach us about advertising

VMLY&R Singapore's ECD explains that sport has always had the answers, even when he doesn't know what the questions are—including in this unprecedented year.

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Magnum matches up matcha and Imma

The computer-generated influencer features in campaign by Fred & Farid Shanghai to launch the brand's first flavour made just for China.

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at Dentsu Aegis Network
Advertising
5 hours ago
Omar Oakes

Here are three challenges that await Wendy Clark at ...

She has the personality and experience Dentsu demands for its international business. But can she add firepower to its creativity and culture?

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from group buying platforms
Digital
13 hours ago
Gemma Williams

In China, here's what luxury brands can learn from ...

At a time when brands are struggling to innovate new, exciting ways to buy online, luxury brands can learn from a category that claims to have reinvented online shopping.