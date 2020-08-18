Women to Watch 2020: Min Sharon Liu, Clearwater Communications

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH

Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Min Sharon Liu

Founder and managing director

Clearwater Communications

Hong Kong

Event marketing veteran Min Sharon Liu has nurtured her own agency to punch well above its weight. Liu, who spent seven years working for experiential agencies MCI Hong Kong and Imagination, launched Hong Kong-based Clearwater Communications in 2014. The independent firm expanded into Singapore in 2018 and doubled the size of its Singapore business in 2019 with projects including Marina Bay Sands 10th Anniversary Gala Dinner, DHL AsiaCup, Aston Martin Grand Prix activations, the GroupM Leadership Summit, Lazada events and more.

Under Liu’s leadership Clearwater Communications claims a 90% client retention rate and has achieved an 80% conversion rate for new business pitches worth around US$5.85 million. Clients say Liu “challenges the events status quo” with innovative concepts and smart ideas, making it valuable for attendees, effective in business outcomes and a smooth delivery experience for clients.

She has also made “outstanding contributions” in mentoring and nurturing young event talent, according to those who work with her. She guest lectures at The Hong Kong Polytechnic University and provides internships to undergraduates. Liu has also provided pro-bono support for charities that help underprivileged women and children, including organising an event for Mother’s Choice and providing marketing and communications support to HELP Hong Kong to aid in fundraising efforts. Liu is an advocate of diversity and female inclusion, and has created a flexible environment for working mothers.