Aug 18, 2020

Women to Watch 2020: Joanne Wong, LogRhythm Singapore

Known for her expertise in fending off piracy and cyberthreats, Wong is just as adept at deflecting threats to workplace productivity through inclusive staff development.

Joanne Wong

VP, international marketing
LogRhythm
Singapore

As brands rush to digitise their products and services, they’d be wise to catch up with Joanne Wong first. There are few who know the ins and outs of cybersecurity and IP protection in Asia better than her, which is why she’s regularly featured in local press and radio with timely and helpful advice.

A lawyer by training, Wong’s passion for these IT issues began with her work for the non-profit Business Software Alliance in 1998, managing its marketing and anti-piracy initiatives across Asia and working closely with both companies and governments. Her efforts impressed Microsoft, which brought her on to lead its own IP compliance and anti-piracy programmes before expanding her impact on business growth roles, where she again excelled, doubling growth as the leader of the Windows business team. This led Wong to marketing roles at SAP, where award-winning campaigns tripled revenue against targets and accelerated the company’s business pipeline. 

After joining LogRhythm as it expanded into Asia in 2014, Wong has built its APAC business from the ground up into a key cybersecurity player, with more than a third share of voice against direct competitors. With a marketing-sourced pipeline contributing to more than half the company’s revenue, Wong has made direct contributions to a growth rate that more than doubles annually.  For her efforts, Wong was promoted to marketing VP for Asia-Pacific in January and yet again in June with additional responsibility for EMEA as well.

Knowing her own experience can make a difference for others, Wong has been outspoken in the media and on LogRhythm’s Global Diversity Council for gender fairness and diversity of team talent in the IT security space. While the sector tends to skew younger and male, Wong instead opted to hire a 63 year-old woman more than three years ago to boost sales. Since then, this employee has done exactly that and remains her best-performing sales development employee in APAC. Whether the threat is malicious coding, sexism or ageism, Wong has continually defended her clients, teams and the industry at large. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

