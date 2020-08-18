Women to Watch 2020: Enita Budiyanti, Dentsu MainAd

SEE ALL OF THE 2020 WOMEN TO WATCH

Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

Enita Budiyanti

Chief operating officer

Dentsu MainAd

Indonesia

Enita Budiyanti put strategic planning centre stage to drive a transformation at Dentsu MainAd, where she took over as COO in 2018. Once a small and traditional creative shop, the business is now better described as an agile, fully integrated (creative, digital and media) agency that’s powered by bespoke client solutions. From playing a backstage role, the strategic-planning team is now a driving force. Consultancy on brand and marketing communication has become a key strength, gaining client trust and driving interest in additional services.

Budiyanti’s career has seen her rise steadily from an account executive role, through the planning ranks to her current operational-leadership position, with stops at Lowe, Saatchi & Saatchi and TBWA along the way. Clients refer to her as a true partner in translating business challenges into strategic creative solutions—one who doesn’t hesitate to challenge clients in a positive way and with the ideals of the brand firmly in mind.

Noted as a “visionary” when it comes to talent, Budiyanti has a reputation for recognising and nurturing the potential in people. She also encourages her team members to follow her lead in devoting time to pro bono projects. For example, she and her team have supported a Ronald McDonald House and raised awareness about the importance of immunisation.

When Covid-19 struck, Budiyanti and her team pulled in a representative of Indofood, the CEO of DAN Indonesia Maya Watono, and two other agencies to drive a campaign that educated the public on the need for mask-wearing and social distancing. The campaign received free TV airtime and support from various celebrities, public figures and KOLs.

Budiyanti also runs a programme that invites kids to enjoy yoga in exchange for ‘pre-loved’ books and toys that are then given to more needy kids. While at TBWA, her programme for women’s empowerment received global acknowledgement within the network.