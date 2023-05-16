Women Leading Change 2023 shortlist revealed

Campaign Asia-Pacific has just released the shortlist for its seventh Women Leading Change Awards. The list celebrates the outstanding women who question, challenge, innovate, lead, inspire, and champion change across all industries.

The winners will be announced on June 6. Part of Campaign’s programme to drive diversity and inclusion, the awards celebrate the achievements of outstanding women, from business leaders and change makers to trailblazers and rising stars, from across Asia-Pacific’s marketing communications industry.

A complete list of the shortlisted entries can be seen here.

