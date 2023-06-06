Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Campaign has announced the winners of its Women Leading Change Awards, now in the seventh year. The award celebrates the outstanding women who champion change across all industries.
This year, the jury has finalised a total of 27 winners across 23 categories—Landor& Fitch's Janice Siu has won the Woman Leading Change of the Year category whereas Meta's Pass Her The Mic has been named Women Leading Change Programme. Melissa Fein of Initiative Australia is the CEO of the Year, Publicis' Natalie Lam is the Creative Captain and Wavemaker's Shivani Maharaj gets a commendation in the same category.
Clockwise from top left: Janice Siu, Melissa Fein, Shivani Maharaj, Natalie Lam
A complete list of the winners follows:
|
INNOVATION CATEGORIES
|
Category
|
Name
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
Award
|
ID
|
Women Leading Change of the Year
|
Janice Siu
|
Landor & Fitch
|
Singapore
|
Winner
|
SP01.390994
|
Women Leading Change of the Year
|
Anna Soliman
|
Meta
|
Singapore
|
Commendation
|
SP01.389835
|
Creative Captain
|
Natalie Lam
|
Publicis Groupe
|
Hong Kong SAR
|
Winner
|
I01.392362
|
Shivani Maharaj
|
Wavemaker
|
Australia
|
Commendation
|
I01.389721
|
Digital Transformational Leader
|
Melita Teo
|
AIA Singapore
|
Singapore
|
Winner
|
I02.389751
|
Game Changer
|
Anna Soliman
|
Meta
|
Singapore
|
Commendation
|
I03.389837
|
Innovator of the Year
|
Fe Husaint
|
Greenpark
|
Singapore
|
Commendation
|
I04.392406
|
Technology Chief
|
Yasmin Sanders
|
Samba TV
|
Australia
|
Winner
|
I05.392312
|
Women Leading Change Program
|
Pass Her The Mic
|
Meta
|
Singapore
|
Winner
|
SP02.389847
|
ESG Champion
|
Danielle Galipienzo
|
Initiative
|
Australia
|
Winner
|
SU02.391073
|
Sustainability Leader
|
Aimee Buchanan
|
GroupM
|
Australia
|
Winner
|
SU03.391475
|
HUMAN RESOURCE CATEGORY
|
Category
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
Award
|
ID
|
Best Company for Women
|
Initiative
|
Australia
|
Winner
|
H01.391081
|
HR Management Champion
|
Pauline Coutinho
|
Interactive Avenues
|
India
|
Commendation
|
H03.391391
|
BUSINESS CATEGORY
|
Category
|
Name
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
Award
|
ID
|
Business Leader
|
Kristine Go
|
Unilever
|
Philippines
|
Winner
|
B01.391360
|
Elan Shou
|
Ruder Finn
|
China
|
Commendation
|
B01.391342
|
CEO of the Year
|
Melissa Fein
|
Initiative
|
Australia
|
Winner
|
B02.391087
|
Chief Marketer
|
Rabel Sadozai
|
Fatima Fertilizer Company
|
Pakistan
|
Winner
|
B03.391225
|
Emerging Leader
|
Chiaki Kubo
|
Accenture Song
|
Japan
|
Winner
|
B04.391494
|
Upasna Dash
|
Jajabor Brand Consultancy
|
India
|
Commendation
|
B04.389397
|
Entrepreneurship of the Year
|
Madeeha Malik
|
Cyntax Health Projects
|
Pakistan
|
Winner
|
B05.389774
|
Fintech Woman Leader
|
IMELDA CENIZA TIONGSON
|
SEEDIN TECHNOLOGY
|
Philippines
|
Winner
|
B06.389742
|
Rising Star
|
Chloe Lim
|
DSTNCT
|
Singapore
|
Winner
|
B07.392545
|
Vision Leader
|
Philippa Noilea-Tani
|
Wavemaker
|
Australia
|
Winner
|
B08.390963
|
Young Business Leader
|
Neha Avasthi
|
Interactive Avenues
|
India
|
Commendation
|
B09.391085
|
DIVERSITY CATEGORY
|
Category
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
Award
|
ID
|
Diverse-Inclusive Workplace
|
GroupM
|
Australia
|
Winner
|
D01.391474
|
Category
|
Name
|
Agency/Company
|
Market
|
Award
|
ID
|
Diversity & Inclusion Champion
|
Joanne de Rozario
|
Prodigious
|
Singapore
|
Winner
|
D02.392440
|
Women's Advancement Champion
|
Tracy Quah
|
Informatica
|
Singapore
|
Winner
|
D03.389792