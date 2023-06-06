Advertising Digital Marketing PR Analysis
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

See the full list of winners of the 7th Women Leading Change Awards.

Campaign has announced the winners of its Women Leading Change Awards, now in the seventh year. The award celebrates the outstanding women who champion change across all industries.

This year, the jury has finalised a total of 27 winners across 23 categories—Landor& Fitch's Janice Siu has won the Woman Leading Change of the Year category whereas Meta's Pass Her The Mic has been named Women Leading Change Programme. Melissa Fein of Initiative Australia is the CEO of the Year, Publicis' Natalie Lam is the Creative Captain and Wavemaker's Shivani Maharaj gets a commendation in the same category. 

Clockwise from top left: Janice Siu, Melissa Fein, Shivani Maharaj, Natalie Lam

A complete list of the winners follows:

INNOVATION CATEGORIES
Category Name Agency/Company Market Award ID
Women Leading Change of the Year Janice Siu Landor & Fitch Singapore Winner SP01.390994
Women Leading Change of the Year Anna Soliman Meta Singapore Commendation SP01.389835
Creative Captain Natalie Lam Publicis Groupe Hong Kong SAR Winner I01.392362
Shivani Maharaj Wavemaker Australia Commendation I01.389721
Digital Transformational Leader Melita Teo AIA Singapore Singapore Winner I02.389751
Game Changer Anna Soliman Meta Singapore Commendation I03.389837
Innovator of the Year Fe Husaint Greenpark Singapore Commendation I04.392406
Technology Chief Yasmin Sanders Samba TV Australia Winner I05.392312
Women Leading Change Program Pass Her The Mic Meta Singapore Winner SP02.389847
ESG Champion Danielle Galipienzo Initiative Australia Winner SU02.391073
Sustainability Leader Aimee Buchanan GroupM Australia Winner SU03.391475
HUMAN RESOURCE CATEGORY
Category Agency/Company Market Award ID
Best Company for Women Initiative Australia Winner H01.391081
HR Management Champion Pauline Coutinho Interactive Avenues India Commendation H03.391391 
BUSINESS CATEGORY
Category Name Agency/Company Market Award ID
Business Leader Kristine Go Unilever Philippines Winner B01.391360
Elan Shou Ruder Finn China Commendation B01.391342
CEO of the Year Melissa Fein Initiative Australia Winner B02.391087
Chief Marketer Rabel Sadozai Fatima Fertilizer Company Pakistan Winner B03.391225
Emerging Leader Chiaki Kubo Accenture Song Japan Winner B04.391494
Upasna Dash Jajabor Brand Consultancy India Commendation B04.389397
Entrepreneurship of the Year Madeeha Malik Cyntax Health Projects Pakistan Winner B05.389774
Fintech Woman Leader IMELDA CENIZA TIONGSON SEEDIN TECHNOLOGY Philippines Winner B06.389742
Rising Star Chloe Lim DSTNCT Singapore Winner B07.392545
Vision Leader Philippa Noilea-Tani Wavemaker Australia Winner B08.390963
Young Business Leader Neha Avasthi Interactive Avenues India Commendation B09.391085
DIVERSITY CATEGORY
Category Agency/Company Market Award ID
Diverse-Inclusive Workplace GroupM Australia Winner D01.391474
Category Name Agency/Company Market Award ID
Diversity & Inclusion Champion Joanne de Rozario Prodigious Singapore Winner D02.392440
Women's Advancement Champion Tracy Quah Informatica Singapore Winner D03.389792

 

