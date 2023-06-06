Women Leading Change 2023: Winners revealed

Campaign has announced the winners of its Women Leading Change Awards, now in the seventh year. The award celebrates the outstanding women who champion change across all industries.

This year, the jury has finalised a total of 27 winners across 23 categories—Landor& Fitch's Janice Siu has won the Woman Leading Change of the Year category whereas Meta's Pass Her The Mic has been named Women Leading Change Programme. Melissa Fein of Initiative Australia is the CEO of the Year, Publicis' Natalie Lam is the Creative Captain and Wavemaker's Shivani Maharaj gets a commendation in the same category.

Clockwise from top left: Janice Siu, Melissa Fein, Shivani Maharaj, Natalie Lam

A complete list of the winners follows:

INNOVATION CATEGORIES Category Name Agency/Company Market Award ID Women Leading Change of the Year Janice Siu Landor & Fitch Singapore Winner SP01.390994 Women Leading Change of the Year Anna Soliman Meta Singapore Commendation SP01.389835

Creative Captain Natalie Lam Publicis Groupe Hong Kong SAR Winner I01.392362 Shivani Maharaj Wavemaker Australia Commendation I01.389721 Digital Transformational Leader Melita Teo AIA Singapore Singapore Winner I02.389751 Game Changer Anna Soliman Meta Singapore Commendation I03.389837 Innovator of the Year Fe Husaint Greenpark Singapore Commendation I04.392406 Technology Chief Yasmin Sanders Samba TV Australia Winner I05.392312

Women Leading Change Program Pass Her The Mic Meta Singapore Winner SP02.389847

ESG Champion Danielle Galipienzo Initiative Australia Winner SU02.391073 Sustainability Leader Aimee Buchanan GroupM Australia Winner SU03.391475

HUMAN RESOURCE CATEGORY Category Agency/Company Market Award ID Best Company for Women Initiative Australia Winner H01.391081

HR Management Champion Pauline Coutinho Interactive Avenues India Commendation H03.391391

BUSINESS CATEGORY Category Name Agency/Company Market Award ID Business Leader Kristine Go Unilever Philippines Winner B01.391360 Elan Shou Ruder Finn China Commendation B01.391342 CEO of the Year Melissa Fein Initiative Australia Winner B02.391087 Chief Marketer Rabel Sadozai Fatima Fertilizer Company Pakistan Winner B03.391225 Emerging Leader Chiaki Kubo Accenture Song Japan Winner B04.391494 Upasna Dash Jajabor Brand Consultancy India Commendation B04.389397 Entrepreneurship of the Year Madeeha Malik Cyntax Health Projects Pakistan Winner B05.389774 Fintech Woman Leader IMELDA CENIZA TIONGSON SEEDIN TECHNOLOGY Philippines Winner B06.389742 Rising Star Chloe Lim DSTNCT Singapore Winner B07.392545 Vision Leader Philippa Noilea-Tani Wavemaker Australia Winner B08.390963 Young Business Leader Neha Avasthi Interactive Avenues India Commendation B09.391085

DIVERSITY CATEGORY Category Agency/Company Market Award ID Diverse-Inclusive Workplace GroupM Australia Winner D01.391474