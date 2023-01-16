Advertising Digital Marketing
Women Leading Change Awards 2023 is now open for entries

New categories include chief marketer, ESG and Sustainable Tech. This is your chance to celebrate the remarkable women professionals who inspire through their innovations, leadership qualities and ability to elevate those around them.

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s Women Leading Change Awards, 2023 is now open for entries.

Running in its seventh year, the annual list celebrates the outstanding women who question, challenge, innovate, lead, inspire, and champion change in the marketing communications community.

The award is an avenue for Campaign’s own commitment to promote the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and equality in the industry by spotlighting the region’s business leaders, change makers, trailblazers and rising stars who are smashing bias and stereotypes.  

We invite you to help us honour the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered ground-breaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow.

You can read all the details about the process here or scroll below for a snapshot of the general guidelines and key information. 

Deadlines:
 
Early-bird deadline: Thursday February 23 
Standard deadline: Tuesday March 16
Final deadline: Tuesday, April 4

On all dates, entries will be accepted until 6pm HK/SG time (UTC/GMT +8:00)

Entry fees:

Early-bird entry: HKD 2,580
Standard entry: HKD 2,850
Final entry fee: HKD 3,380

Entry fees are payable in Hong Kong Dollars (HKD).
A separate fee is required for each entry submission.
Entry fees are due at the time of submission and are non-refundable.
Entry submissions that are not paid for will not proceed to the judging stage and Haymarket Media Limited will retain the right to claim unpaid entry fees.

Eligibility period:
 
All entries will be judged on achievements only during the period from January 1, 2022 to April 4, 2023.

Entries that do not focus on the eligibility period but highlight the achievements outside the eligibility period will be disqualified.

Campaign wants a list that celebrates a diversity of markets, so we encourage companies to spotlight their talent from across the region.
 
 
GENERAL GUIDELINES
 
How to enter: Click on this link and follow the process. 
 
Who can enter:
 
The Women Leading Change Awards is open to all women except Diversity & Inclusion Champion and Women Advancement Champion which are open to both men and women across all industries and sectors.
 
Remarkable women who raised awareness, demonstrated outstanding leadership, fostered groundbreaking innovation, driven change, and made an impact during the eligibility period are welcome to apply.
 
New categories introduced in 2023:

Recognising the importance of women in tech, those championing ESG and sustainability efforts to help fight the climate crisis, we have introduced some brand-new categories this year where women delivering noteworthy results can enter:

  • Digital Transformational Leader: Envisioned and executed the transformation of your organisation with digital and disruptive technologies? This is your space to enter.
  • Chief Marketer: This category recognises women that have contributed significantly to their brand, organisation, and the industry as a whole. We are looking for ground breakers and glass-ceiling shatterers who question and challenge the norms of marketing, deliver innovative results and dedicate themselves to promoting and contributing to DE&I within their organisation and the broader industry.
  • ESG Champion: Driven, dedicated and determined women leaders fighting for the environment, social justice and equity in the marcomms industry, this category is for you.
  • Emerging Leader: Women who demonstrated exemplary work and shown excellent leadership by breaking down barriers and traditional silos while achieving clear business success. The nominee should demonstrate how she has empowered women in her company, developed new business growth, and created an engaging work environment.
  • Sustainable Tech: This award sets to recognise companies in the tech sector which have made a positive impact on the environment through sustainable business practices.

While we are looking for stand-out achievements at the workplace and beyond, what we are not necessarily looking for is women at the top of their game—rising stars who have a strong trajectory for future growth—we want to hear from you.

Important points to consider: 

  • You can flag confidential information by putting it in yellow. We ask that you only flag the specific information that must be kept confidential, rather than the whole entry or very large parts of it, since we will rely on this information to compile a profile of any nominee that makes the list.
  • Campaign reserves the right to publish details of the entries that are not marked as confidential.
  • Please do not include sensitive information in any video submission. Alternatively, you may send your request to the Organiser explaining what confidential information cannot be disclosed instead of the whole video.
  • Individuals can nominate themselves or be nominated by a co-worker/manager.
  • Shortlists will be announced later in May and winners to be revealed in June. 
  • In case of any dispute, Campaign reserves the right to reject any work that it feels does not comply with the spirit of the awards.

Tips for a strong entry: 

Layout: Use bullet points if it helps you lay out information clearly.
Evidence: Use Metrics and business results that the nominee has been responsible for driving. Narrative: Paint a picture of who the nominee is, what their passions are, and thouroughly explain why they deserve to win in the chosen category. 
 

Questions:

Send all queries to [email protected] and we will answer as soon as we can.  

