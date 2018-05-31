wlca

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Call for entries
1 day ago
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Call for entries

Get started now on your entries for the sixth-annual awards honouring business leaders, change-makers, trailblazers, and rising stars. The early-bird deadline is February 25.

Women Leading Change Awards 2018 — winners announced
May 31, 2018
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards 2018 — winners announced

The winners of the Women Leading Change Awards were revealed Thursday night in Singapore.

Women Leading Change Awards: Shortlist revealed
May 15, 2018
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards: Shortlist revealed

The Women Leading Change Awards will be presented on Thursday, 31 May in Singapore.

International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'
Mar 8, 2018
Olivia Parker

International Women's Day: 'If we want change, we have to earn it'

Women Leading Change Awards winners share their thoughts on why change is not a given, the #MeToo movement in Asia and their hopes for the next generation of female talent.

4 rising stars who broke the mould
May 9, 2017
Staff Writer

4 rising stars who broke the mould

We take a closer look at the four outstanding women (from a shortlist of 13) who took home Women Leading Change Awards in the Rising Star category

4 tech leaders who upgraded our digital fluency
Apr 13, 2017
Staff Writer

4 tech leaders who upgraded our digital fluency

We spotlight the four outstanding women (from a shortlist of 14) who took home Women Leading Change Awards in the Tech Leader category

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

2 STB declares winners in global pitch

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

4 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

AB InBev reveals new logo

6 AB InBev reveals new logo

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

7 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

Bag-bun pun bags bun-buying boost

10 Bag-bun pun bags bun-buying boost