Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Call for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 2022 Women Leading Change Awards are now open for entries, inviting nominations for outstanding women who lead, inspire, and motivate greatness in the marketing-communications community.

As part of Campaign’s commitment to promoting the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and equality in the marcomms industry, these awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate the achievements of the region’s business leaders, change-makers, trailblazers, and rising stars.

This year, the awards includes more than 20 categories, including three new categories:

Individual Categories: Women's Advancement Champion (This category is open to people of any gender who champion women's advancement)

Company Categories: Best Company for Women

Campaign Categories: Best CSR Campaign

We invite you to help us recognise the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered groundbreaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow.

You may nominate yourself or any women, team and businesses that have inspired you and made an impact in your community.

We look forward to celebrating your achievements and championing the advancement of women in 2022.

Key dates:

Early-bird entry deadline: February 25

Entry deadline: March 15

Final entry deadline: March 29

Shortlist announcement: May 11

Winner announcement: June 1

Note: Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6pm Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8)

More information

For any awards-related queries, please visit the Women Leading Change Awards website or contact our awards team at wlca@haymarket.asia or Zamir Khan, group head of awards events, Asia.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Gareth Scott, commercial director.