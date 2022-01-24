News
Staff
1 day ago

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Call for entries

Get started now on your entries for the sixth-annual awards honouring business leaders, change-makers, trailblazers, and rising stars. The early-bird deadline is February 25.

Women Leading Change Awards 2022: Call for entries

Campaign Asia-Pacific’s 2022 Women Leading Change Awards are now open for entries, inviting nominations for outstanding women who lead, inspire, and motivate greatness in the marketing-communications community.

As part of Campaign’s commitment to promoting the advancement of diversity, inclusion, and equality in the marcomms industry, these awards, now in their sixth year, celebrate the achievements of the region’s business leaders, change-makers, trailblazers, and rising stars.

This year, the awards includes more than 20 categories, including three new categories:

  • Individual Categories: Women's Advancement Champion (This category is open to people of any gender who champion women's advancement)
  • Company Categories: Best Company for Women
  • Campaign Categories: Best CSR Campaign 

We invite you to help us recognise the women who, over the last 12 months, have shown outstanding leadership and fostered groundbreaking innovation in the media, advertising, PR, and marketing industries, as well as the future leaders of tomorrow.

You may nominate yourself or any women, team and businesses that have inspired you and made an impact in your community.

We look forward to celebrating your achievements and championing the advancement of women in 2022.

Key dates:

  • Early-bird entry deadline: February 25
  • Entry deadline: March 15
  • Final entry deadline: March 29
  • Shortlist announcement: May 11
  • Winner announcement: June 1

Note: Cut-off times for the entry deadlines are 6pm Hong Kong time (UTC/GMT+8)

More information

For any awards-related queries, please visit the Women Leading Change Awards website or contact our awards team at wlca@haymarket.asia or Zamir Khan, group head of awards events, Asia.

For partnership opportunities, please contact Gareth Scott, commercial director.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Singapore Tourism Board declares winners in global pitch

2 STB declares winners in global pitch

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

3 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

4 How Activision Blizzard could help Microsoft gain gaming credibility and bigger marketing budgets

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

AB InBev reveals new logo

6 AB InBev reveals new logo

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

7 Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China

Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

8 Sorrell targets adtech, data analysis, metaverse with new VC fund

Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

9 Move and win roundup: Week of January 17, 2022

Bag-bun pun bags bun-buying boost

10 Bag-bun pun bags bun-buying boost

Related Articles

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed
News
May 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards shortlist revealed

Women Leading Change Awards: Call for entries
News
Jan 26, 2021
Staff

Women Leading Change Awards: Call for entries

Women Leading Change Awards: Shortlist revealed
Advertising
May 15, 2018
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards: Shortlist revealed

Women Leading Change Awards winners announced
Advertising
Mar 22, 2017
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards winners announced

Just Published

Why do so many agencies continue to work with fossil-fuel companies?
Advertising
4 hours ago
Surekha Ragavan

Why do so many agencies continue to work with ...

The devastating impact of fossil fuels to our planet is undeniable—yet a majority of agencies continue to promote and sustain the ‘dirty energy’ sector with no immediate sign of backing away.

M&C Saatchi rejects improved bid from AdvancedAdvT
Advertising
4 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

M&C Saatchi rejects improved bid from AdvancedAdvT

Vin Murria wants to add two board directors, including COO.

Virtual avatars are a chance for audiences to start afresh
Opinions
4 hours ago
Mike Ong

Virtual avatars are a chance for audiences to start ...

Marketers must consider the limitless potential of avatars and how it aids community-building online, according to Mike Ong from Bigo Technology.

Display in Muji. Book plots in haiku format. Library promo.
News
5 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Display in Muji. Book plots in haiku format. ...

INSPIRATION STATION: Singapore's National Library Board promotes reading with help from Ogilvy, Muji, and a venerable Japanese poetic form.