Will brands reconsider their relationships with the royals?

Campaign US poll shows a mixed reaction.

(Credit: Getty Images)
Oprah Winfrey’s bombshell interview with Meghan Markle and Prince Harry a week ago was met with mixed reactions on social media and the press. 

In the interview, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex discussed many grievances they faced while living at Buckingham palace, including racism, attacks from British press and a lack of support for Meghan’s declining mental health. 

Since the interview, the Royal family issued a statement saying the revelations made were “concering” and the controversial matters would be dealt with “privately.” Meanwhile, Meghan and Harry have faced backlash online and in the British media for speaking out. British television host Piers Morgan recently resigned from Good Morning Britain after accusing Meghan of lying about her struggle with mental health and storming off set on live TV. 

On Twitter, Campaign US readers expressed their thoughts on whether in a time of societal reckoning for brands, the controversy should impact companies’ relationships with the Royal family:

Campaign US

