PR Analysis News
James Halliwell
1 day ago

Don't make a royal mess of comms

Stay quiet? Pay tribute? Get it wrong and end up with a ruined reputation among royalists? Our panel of experts suggests a variety of ways to navigate a very delicate situation.

Don't make a royal mess of comms

Controversies surrounding the royal family, from historic to very recent, meant the death of the Queen was always likely to divide opinion. And divisive events have always spelled trouble for brands – wherever you stand, you risk upsetting someone.

In this situation, even if a brand stays quiet it risks being chided by some for not paying sufficient respect. So what is PR telling its clients to do?

To make the situation more complex still, it stretches out for a long time. The official royal mourning period will last for a further seven days after the Queen’s funeral until September 27th.

For fervent royalists, that may be an appropriately long time for the UK to mourn someone of the stature of the Queen, but it also allows a very long time for a brand to slip up – and social media is a very slippery place at the best of times.

That’s why social specialists Rise at Seven quickly advised all its clients to “go dark on social, email and all marketing for the day”, says Will Hobson, the agency’s PR and London director.

“We then advised that, if desired, a tribute to the Queen could be posted on-site or over social media. However, this was not to be at all commercial, or for any clout. I think from a brand perspective that is where you should draw the line – at a tribute and a respectful message. I wouldn’t go any further as it can be seen as profiting or inappropriate. A celebration can come at the coronation of the king, which will be more appropriate for brand engagement.”

The situation is problematic for brands that traditionally revel in the lively atmosphere of Instagram, TikTok and Twitter, says Mark Borkowski, founder and agency head of Borkowski.

“The issue for brands is that they have invested a lot of energy in cultivating an aura somewhere between ‘your mate from the pub’ and ‘kids’ television presenter’. This means that when a bit of gravitas is needed, they are suddenly flying blind. As a result, most brands fall into one of two categories: attempts at quirky levity that some find crass, or solemn marks of respect that are often either unintentionally hilarious or destructive.

“In the former category you have the likes of CrossFit and their ‘tribute’ workout with numbers loosely associated with the Queen crassly crowbarred into their usual meathead fare, and Playmobil’s jarringly jolly tribute using one of their figurines dressed as the Queen.

“On the other side you have Wetherspoon’s touching closure of their condom-dispensing machines, Center Parcs eye-gougingly awkward reverse ferret on the unwise decision to kick out thousands of families on the Monday of the funeral, or the litany of earnest tributes – from Ann Summers, to ScrewFix, to Shrek’s Adventure – that, no matter how solemn or dignified, simply looked like they were taking the proverbial. It’s a fine line and few brands have trodden it with any degree of success.”

Center Parcs awkward volte-face combined with a double backward flip-flop is perhaps the standout example of how not to go about things – although it’s by no means the only brand to have found itself flailing in this febrile climate – and others have delivered quick, brilliant and well-thought-out comms during this time.

The sensible approach is to step back and be sensitive, says Andy Cameron-Smith, director of Social Net Zero.

“It’s important to be aware of the environment and the mood of the country. Everyone will have a different view when it comes to how they handle comms in unprecedented times such as this, and my advice is to be respectful and understand there will be conflicting views. Good advisors can read the situation and will be mindful of their client’s voice and that of the wider organisation.”

He also notes the importance of internal comms at a time when there may be employees who feel bereaved. “Do not lose sight that attention needs to be given to internal communication as well as external,” he says. “This should not be all about focusing on brand positioning, but also about being reflective of staff emotions at this time. Ultimately, choose your words carefully; they have to reach a wide variety of audiences who will all be reacting in their own way.”

People will continue to react in different ways for a while to come – some will mourn, others will call for the monarchy to be abolished, most will fall somewhere in between. There are no easy answers to this one. But the situation does highlight one truth: dark times always offer good comms a chance to shine.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

1 Trying to craft the right creatives for TikTok? The answer lies in testing

Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

2 Jane Lin-Baden becomes Publicis Groupe's APAC CEO

Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

3 Follow me on TikTok: How SMBs can drive growth on the platform

Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

4 Alice Chow to replace Caroline Chan as GroupM Hong Kong CEO

Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

5 Arthur Sadoun unveils new top team at Publicis

UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

6 UOB unveils refreshed brand identity and ‘Doing Right By You’ campaign

Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

7 Dentsu to drop international CEO role in restructure as Wendy Clark heads for exit

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

8 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

“Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

9 “Not coming to an iPhone near you”: Samsung trolls Apple in latest ad

On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

10 On innovation, purpose, inflation and the post-COVID reset — the #LeadersForGood roundtable

Related Articles

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen
Advertising
Sep 9, 2022
Staff Reporters

UK ad industry joins tributes in mourning for The Queen

The Queen was the ultimate brand steward
Marketing
1 day ago
Keith Weed

The Queen was the ultimate brand steward

Brands urged to ‘read the room’ as UK mourns
News
Sep 11, 2022
John Harrington

Brands urged to ‘read the room’ as UK mourns

British public calls out brands for insincere tributes to the Queen
Marketing
4 days ago
Charlotte Rawlings

British public calls out brands for insincere ...

Just Published

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by enabling fossil fuel companies
PR
54 minutes ago
Evie Barrett

UN boss slams PR for 'raking in billions' by ...

UN secretary-general António Guterres called out the PR industry for its willingness to “shield the fossil-fuel industry from scrutiny” in a speech yesterday.

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, MediaMonks
Marketing
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Marie-Celine Merret Wirstrom, ...

A former dancer, producer, and event manager, Merret Wirstrom’s trailblazing career includes building MediaMonks ANZ from scratch as employee number-one.

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast
Marketing
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Liv Geen, Finecast

By leading from the front, and through her balanced approach to work, Geen has been able to scale the Finecast solution across Australia.

Women to Watch 2022: Maureen Valenzuela, Propel Manila
Marketing
9 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Women to Watch 2022: Maureen Valenzuela, Propel Manila

Valenzuela’s untraditional, defiant approach to inculcating culture in the workplace has led to stunning employee satisfaction scores and multiple industry awards.