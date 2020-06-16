Keith Weed

Advertising matters. It is time to show people why
Advertising
Jun 16, 2020
Keith Weed

Advertising matters. It is time to show people why

Brands should be in preparation for recovery. If not, they will suffer all the downsides of the financial crisis and miss out on the rebound as the economy recovers.

In-housing: What Unilever has learned from U-Studio
Advertising
Feb 13, 2019
Keith Weed

In-housing: What Unilever has learned from U-Studio

The outgoing Unilever CMO talks about his company's experience with in-house digital agency U-Studio, and its partner in the effort, in-housing agency Oliver.

Building a bright future for our industry
Marketing
Oct 20, 2014
Keith Weed

Building a bright future for our industry

Technology is changing the face of advertising, especially on three fronts, writes Keith Weed, chief marketing and communications officer, Unilever.

