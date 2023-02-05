Why TikTok is not the place to be for brands during the Super Bowl

Want to see the most creative and innovative brand content between plays during Super Bowl LVII? Don’t go to TikTok.

Despite the social media app exploding in popularity, it’s difficult for brands to effectively use the platform during the big game itself. Why? It’s extremely different from other “turnkey” social platforms like Twitter, where it is easy to quickly engage users in real-time with text or images, says Noah Mallin, chief strategy officer of social media agency IMGN Media.

That’s a big problem, and it’s essential that brands crack the code, as the video sharing app, owned by Chinese company ByteDace, attracts more than 1 billion users each month.

“On TikTok, the potential to be seen [by users] is much greater than on Twitter, but the lift is a lot higher than something like Twitter because [TikTok] is a video-based platform,” says Mallin. “So you have to be ready to create a video around it. Even though the content looks pretty straightforward, it requires sophistication and knowledge of how videos on the platform are constructed to make it really work.”

There are major incentives for brands to step up their game on the social network. No. 1: TikTok makes particular sense for marketers to use during sports events, as the platform’s recent U.S. Sports Fandom and Events Insights Survey found that 57% of users watch sports content there weekly. Its Global Olympics and Sports Survey found that six in 10 TikTok users say watching sports content on the platform can be more entertaining than watching sports itself.

No. 2: nearly half (47%) of consumers say they pay “full attention” to TikTok, which is 21% higher than other platforms, according to TikTok’s Time Well Spent study, conducted by Kantar. TikTok users spent 25% more time with ads on TikTok, watching almost half before scrolling away, according to TikTok’s Brand Building research, conducted by DIRT.

Unlike Twitter, TikTok requires a user’s full attention, with many videos requiring the sound on, meaning it’s not a second screen while watching TV.

To meet this challenge, Mallin says brands shouldn’t think of TikTok as a marketing tool to use during an event like the Super Bowl. Instead, the opportunity is post-game and pre-game.

“Post-game, TikTok is a hotbed of trending sounds and moments, so if something happens during the game that is notable and leads to organic content being created that starts to trend, that is an opportunity for brands if it makes sense,” says Mallin.

IMGN Media client Panasonic does not have TikTok content planned for before or during the Super Bowl, but Mallin’s team is planning to keep a close eye on what happens during the game to see if anything aligns with topics that are important to the brand. These could include sustainability or technology for problem solving.

Some brands are very active on TikTok before the big game. One using TikTok as a central platform before the Super Bowl is Quaker Oats, whose PR partner is FleishmanHillard. Using TikTok as an extension of its campaign is a key strategy to drive fan engagement and capitalize on trends that start within the app, says Jessie Rau, director of communications for Quaker Foods North America.

Working closely with TikTok to leverage its business tools and features allowed Quaker to craft an integrated media strategy from the planning phase through the execution of influencer contracts, organic content and paid media, she says.

The oatmeal brand, in partnership with NFL legend Eli Manning, is inviting fans to share how they “pregrain” before the big game for a chance to attend next year’s Super Bowl LVIII. To enter the Quaker Pregrain Contest, fans can visit TikTok to follow @Quaker, between January 30 and February 12, 2023, and upload their own “pregrain” video.



Quaker Oats has posted videos featuring Manning in the past week to promote the contest.

“In previous years, we have leveraged influencers to share our Super Bowl efforts on [TikTok], but this year’s execution allows us to meet consumers where they already are and where we know trends originate to inspire not only engagement, but consumer action,” says Rau.

Ending the campaign on the day of the Super Bowl allows Quaker Oats to take advantage of the buzz and energy before the event.

“We plan to encourage others to show us how they pregrain and enter the contest all the way through the big game, and will do so by interacting with fans and brands in real-time,” says Rau. “We started that engagement when the contest opened and will continue until after the game in order to capture the culmination of how fans incorporate Quaker into their creative pre-game rituals in real-time.”

Interactive campaigns are “the future of marketing” and more brands are taking advantage of that insight, adds Rau.

“Entertaining fans during cultural events like the Super Bowl is now elevated to live fan engagement,” Rau says. “Consumers are excited by the potential for their involvement in timely brand activations.”

Doritos is also involving fans in its Super Bowl LVII plans, adding content created for the platform into its big game paid media activation. The snack brand’s campaign stars rapper and actor Jack Harlow and challenges consumers with the Doritos Triangle Tryouts, a TikTok dance-off where they can share their “best triangle-inspired dance on TikTok.”

The dance is based on TikTok dancer @vibin.wit.tay’s routine. The highest-scoring dance will be crowned the winner, and their final video will appear in a Super Bowl commercial during the game on Fox.