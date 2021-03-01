Analysis
Callum McCahon
12 hours ago

Why brands should take note of Twitter's 'Super Follow' launch

The new direction Twitter is going in illustrates the growing power of creators in social media.

Why brands should take note of Twitter's 'Super Follow' launch

Twitter’s just-announced ‘Super Follow’ feature will allow creators to charge their followers a monthly subscription fee for access to additional content. Clearly the platform has taken inspiration from the rise of paid-for content community platforms, like OnlyFans.

Also revealed by Twitter on Thursday (25 February) was "Communities"—albeit with less detail. It looks to be a tool that would allow you to create and join groups that have a particular theme or interest, similar to Facebook Groups.

This announcement follows the recent launch of Spaces, a Clubhouse competitor, and the recent acquisition of Revue—a Substack rival—to build out Twitter’s long-form editorial and newsletter offering.

We’re seeing a real change of pace for Twitter, which has become notoriously slow to adapt its product offering over the past few years. Jack Dorsey even opened Thursday’s presentation to investors by acknowledging it: “It comes down to three critiques: we’re slow, we’re not innovative, and we’re not trusted.”

It’s trying to shed that reputation and quickly, with a slew of new product releases that fit neatly with the underlying shifts we’re seeing in the social space right now.

These product launches are not random but overlapping and interlinked. It’s clear that this new-found intensity has come out of Twitter rethinking its strategy. 

The objective is obvious for all to see: to build a full-stack set of tools that drive and service the creator economy. Twitter is looking to offer everything creators need to build, reach, and monetise their audiences—all under one roof.

Twitter is betting big on "Creators" with a capital C, and I think it's right to do so. It’s clearly the direction that the wind is blowing in this new "era" of social—with the growth of TikTok and Clubhouse being almost exclusively down to the individuals who’ve adopted their platform to spread their content.

Up to now, social media has been an almost entirely ad-funded environment—it’s how the platforms make their money. They gain attention and they then sell that attention to advertisers. Creator tools like this offer a different revenue stream that only looks set to grow over in the coming years.

Moves like this from Twitter will cement creators’ place in the centre, not the periphery, of this new wave of social platforms. It will give them the power to build better, and the incentive to do so, with more sustainable streams of income that don’t rely just on brand deals.

And so all of this raises the inevitable question: what does it all mean for brands?

Ultimately, this shift in power towards creators means that brands need to lean in. Creator relationships are quickly no longer becoming a “nice to have” to supplement your media plan.

To build experiences that are fit for this new environment, we need to be working alongside them and making the most of everything they have to offer. 

The rise of the creator is what looks set to define the next generation of "social media"—and smart brands will embrace that.

Callum McCahon is executive strategy director and partner at Born Social.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

1 Dentsu's Wendy Clark: ‘If I don’t use my position to change the face of the industry, shame on me’

'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

2 'Extinction date' packaging design wins gold at Young Spikes integrated competition

Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

3 Here are your 2021 Spikes Asia Awards winners

Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

4 Mark Read's WPP growth plan includes greater focus on Asia and agency integration

Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

5 Havas acquires Singapore independent BLKJ

US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

6 US ad giants Omnicom and Interpublic cut 10,000 roles in 2020

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

7 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

8 Facebook blocks Australians from viewing and sharing news

'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

9 'Here today, gone tomorrow' wins Young Spikes film gold

OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

10 OMG takes group approach to new Hong Kong leadership

Related Articles

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently
Digital
Jan 10, 2021
Frank Washkuch

Twitter suspends Trump account permanently

Twitter pilots Birdwatch crowd-sourced misinformation tool
Digital
Jan 26, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Twitter pilots Birdwatch crowd-sourced misinformatio...

Twitter bows to Indian govt pressure following threat of noncompliance
Digital
Feb 11, 2021
Surekha Ragavan

Twitter bows to Indian govt pressure following ...

Just Published

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'
News
29 minutes ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Kraft Heinz CMO: Ecommerce 'a hit to profitability'

As ecommerce retailers undercut each other with discounts, brands' profit margins are becoming squeezed.

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies
Advertising
1 hour ago
Darren Woolley

The often-hidden costs of in-house agencies

The founder and CEO of marketing consultancy TrinityP3 uses a side-by-side comparison to dig into the costs you might not have considered.

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'
Advertising
1 hour ago
Ad Nut

Ice cream anime: Magnum tells 'pleasure tales'

The Unilever ice cream brand debuted two lovely little animated films at Sydney's Japanese Film Festival.

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for Publicis Media?
Media
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Is the whole greater than the sum of its parts for ...

AGENCY REPORT CARD: As Zenith, Starcom and Spark Foundry meld together under the group's 'Power of one' philosophy, we grade them as one entity for the first time.