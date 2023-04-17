Advertising News The Work
Ad Nut
3 days ago

What's broken can have new life in RHB Bank's sustainability-themed Hari Raya ad

The Malaysian Bank's Hari Raya ad for 2023 features Ramli Aziz, a retired police officer who builds disabled-friendly tricycles using scrap items that are 100% recyclable.

What's broken can have new life in RHB Bank's sustainability-themed Hari Raya ad

RHB Bank's latest Hari Raya film is based on the true story of Pak Cik Ramli, a retired police officer in Malaysia who builds disabled-friendly tricycles using 100% recyclable scrap items.

The ad is a timely reminder that as long as one can look past rough edges and flaws, there will always be beauty and a greater purpose, be it in a person or an object. It tells the story about a bicycle-loving boy who feels like he's lost his purpose in life due to his disability until he meets Pak Cik Ramli, and everything changes.

Ad Nut will not spoil the rest of the story for you, but let's just say that it is a real tear-jerker. This isn't too surprising as an ad for a bank known to pull at emotional heartstrings and tell inspiring stories. In this way, the tone of the ad, complete with swelling music, seems almost a bit predictable.

However, Ad Nut cannot help but admire the storyline and Pak Cik Ramli's creativity and commitment to sustainability. We all need that reminder of value and purpose and if that message can also promote environmental sustainability, then it's a win-win in Ad Nut's book.

So, remember to look past the flaws and appreciate the beauty in everything. Even in ads for banks.

CREDITS:

RHB Bank 

Group CMO: Abdul Sani
Head, Group Brand Comms: Tunku Hazli Tunku Tolha
Manager, Group Brand Comms: Anwar Amin

FCB SHOUT

Co-owner & CEO: Shaun Tay
Co-owner & CCO: Ong Shi Ping
General manager: Syahriza Badron
Head of creative: Wang Ie Tjer
Associate CD's: James Voon, Jonathan Chan
Designer: Tan Lai Kuen
Senior Brand Director: Timothy Teh
Brand Manager: Nik Nawwal
Project Executive: Ng Ju El
Bahasa Copywriter: Sal Abdul Malik
Senior Producer: Amin Taib 

Production House: D Moving Pictures

Film Director: Dick Chua
Producer: Jocny Lai

Music, Sound Design & Composer: GT Records

Executive Producer:  Tunku Shafiq
Producer:  Charmaine Tan
Sound Engineers: Brian Wong

Post House: Asia Pacific Videolab

Producer: Foo Shuk Ling
Offline Editor:  GK Koon
Online Artist: Aznir Rahman
Colorist: Kah Seng

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

1 Google's AI chatbot Bard spouts lies and misinformation in 78% cases: report

Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

2 Embracing AI-generated content, BlueFocus will replace human copywriters and creatives

What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

3 What advertisers can learn from countries that already have TikTok bans

‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

4 ‘Most marketers don’t believe in their work; they just don’t want to get fired’: Gary Vee on state of the industry

Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

5 Move and win roundup: Week of April 17, 2023

Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

6 Twitter Inc. is dead, it’s now X Corp

Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

7 Omnicom’s John Wren on the future of work, the business and succession plans

VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

8 VMLY&R names Raymond Chin as its new Asia chief creative officer

LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

9 LG updates global brand identity to appeal to Gen Z

Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

10 Havas Group's Triptk launches in APAC

Related Articles

FCB Malaysia rebrands as owners create new holding company
Apr 20, 2022
Surekha Ragavan

FCB Malaysia rebrands as owners create new holding ...

Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia
Aug 31, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Marketers match a more subdued Merdeka in Malaysia

Just Published

Heinz ABC extols the virtues of 'mom-made' meals in Indonesian Ramadan campaign
43 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Heinz ABC extols the virtues of 'mom-made' meals in ...

AD BRIEF: This film from Leo Burnett Indonesia supports a partnership with the Food Bank of Indonesia along with other FMCG and retail brands to distribute 125,000 meals for Sahur and Iftar.

Agency Report Card 2022: Havas Media
The Information
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: Havas Media

We saw improvement in business, DEI and sustainability for Havas Media this year, but its work still rarely stands out from the pack.

Campaign's Spotlight HK: Highlights
3 hours ago
Campaign Staff

Campaign's Spotlight HK: Highlights

Campaign's ongoing coverage of its Spotlight event happening in Hong Kong on April 20, 2023.

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until next year.
5 hours ago
Adam Helfgott

The upfront that changed everything? Wait until ...

Macroeconomic conditions lend themselves to business as usual at the annual television rights buying event in the US.