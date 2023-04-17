What's broken can have new life in RHB Bank's sustainability-themed Hari Raya ad

RHB Bank's latest Hari Raya film is based on the true story of Pak Cik Ramli, a retired police officer in Malaysia who builds disabled-friendly tricycles using 100% recyclable scrap items.

The ad is a timely reminder that as long as one can look past rough edges and flaws, there will always be beauty and a greater purpose, be it in a person or an object. It tells the story about a bicycle-loving boy who feels like he's lost his purpose in life due to his disability until he meets Pak Cik Ramli, and everything changes.

Ad Nut will not spoil the rest of the story for you, but let's just say that it is a real tear-jerker. This isn't too surprising as an ad for a bank known to pull at emotional heartstrings and tell inspiring stories. In this way, the tone of the ad, complete with swelling music, seems almost a bit predictable.

However, Ad Nut cannot help but admire the storyline and Pak Cik Ramli's creativity and commitment to sustainability. We all need that reminder of value and purpose and if that message can also promote environmental sustainability, then it's a win-win in Ad Nut's book.

So, remember to look past the flaws and appreciate the beauty in everything. Even in ads for banks.

