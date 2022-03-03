Analysis Opinions
Sheetal Naroth
18 hours ago

What's behind the boom in social commerce in Southeast Asia?

M&C Saatchi Performance delves into the growth drivers of social commerce, the profile of social shoppers in the region, the purchase trends across categories, and the pain points for marketers.

What's behind the boom in social commerce in Southeast Asia?

Social commerce allows brands to engage with their audiences during the entire shopping journey—from product discovery until the check-out process—on their favorite social media platforms.

It keeps people where they want to be by enabling social media users to do some shopping while they are interacting with friends, getting their news and watching videos all in one place.

In Southeast Asia, while ecommerce marketplaces remain the preferred online shopping channel among consumers, social commerce contributed to 21% of online purchases In 2021. In the last year alone, it noted a 102% rise in orders, 91% rise in Gross Merchandise Value and 88% rise in average revenue per order, according to an IKala report.

So what has caused the boom of social commerce?

The fast growth of social commerce is due to three main factors, the first being the rising adoption of social media in Southeast Asia. Prolonged restrictions imposed to curb the spread of Covid-19 in the region have led to consumers spending more hours at home and turning to social media to stay connected, informed and entertained. 

Another main factor has been the increasing demand for one-stop-shop platforms. Consumers are on the lookout for platforms that offer discovery and purchase. The seamless transition from discovery to purchase is becoming increasingly important among consumers. 

Finally, online shoppers are looking for platforms that enable communication with sellers. Social commerce offers direct communication with brands which builds trust and enables sellers to offer better customer service and customers to receive it. 

Who are social shoppers in Southeast Asia?

According to data from GWI, social shoppers in Southeast Asia constitute approximately 64.2 million people in the region. They are a young and female-skewed audience, with over 55% of them being female and over 60% of them being under the age of 34. Additionally, over 40% of them are married and are employed full-time. 

While social shoppers in the region are keen and willing to trying new things, they tend to extensively research products online prior to purchase, relying heavily on social media, search engines and consumer reviews for brand discovery and research. Free delivery (76%) and discounts (67%) are their primary online purchase drivers and messaging that is focused on the same is most likely to grab their attention

For brands seeking to reach this audience, social media channels especially Facebook (94%) and Instagram (86%) are channels frequented by them. They are also highly interested in entertainment, with channels such as YouTube, Netflix, Spotify, YouTube offering high reach. 

Purchase drivers vary between categories

A report by Facebook and Bain & Company revealed that although social commerce spend across categories is evenly split, the purchase drivers vary between categories. 

For categories such as clothing, beauty & household furnishings the key purchase drivers for customers proved to be fun shopping experiences, community connection, customization and variety of products. However, for the electronics category the drivers proved to be product price, non-branded goods and new products showcased by influencers. Similarly for groceries shoppers were encouraged by convenience, niche products, trust with neighbours and local stores.

Being a fairly new addition to the list of online shopping channels available to consumers, there are several pain points marketers should consider, such as expensive shipping costs, lack of unclear return/exchange policies, poor customer service and risk of scams that act as hindrances to growth. 

Sheetal Naroth is senior insights and strategy executive at M&C Saatchi Performance

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 Spikes announces winners of Grand Prix, special awards

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

3 The grades are in

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

4 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

5 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

7 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

8 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

9 Indian condom brand Skore suggests wearing Nothing in latest campaign

Former DDB Hong Kong leader joins Mindshare

10 Former DDB Hong Kong leader joins Mindshare

Related Articles

Social commerce orders doubled in SEA in H1 2021: IKala
News
Oct 12, 2021
Staff Reporters

Social commerce orders doubled in SEA in H1 2021: IKala

Pinterest rolls out shopping features in social commerce push
Marketing
Oct 6, 2021
Alison Weissbrot

Pinterest rolls out shopping features in social ...

Publicis Groupe partners with TikTok on social commerce
Media
Aug 4, 2021
Sabrina Sanchez

Publicis Groupe partners with TikTok on social commerce

TikTok partners with Shopify for social commerce
Digital
Oct 28, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

TikTok partners with Shopify for social commerce

Just Published

How Chinese down-jacket brand Bosideng Is plotting its global expansion
Analysis
7 hours ago
Arnold Ma

How Chinese down-jacket brand Bosideng Is plotting ...

The largest down-clothing brand in China, is growing globally. But can it become one of the top international brands in its field?

Are media agencies complicit in industry's failure to drive better inclusivity?
Opinions
7 hours ago
Rachel D’Cunha

Are media agencies complicit in industry's failure ...

Agencies should forge partnerships with minority-owned media to reach diverse audiences and untapped commercial potential.

M&C Saatchi extends 'put up or shut up' bid deadline for second time
News
7 hours ago
Fayola Douglas

M&C Saatchi extends 'put up or shut up' bid ...

Board agrees for talks to continue despite saying the current offer undervalues the agency group.

Creative Minds: The promise Natassa Magdalena made to herself
Analysis
14 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Creative Minds: The promise Natassa Magdalena made ...

The senior art director at TBWA Indonesia answers 11 of our questions. Learn about what she swore she wouldn't let happen again, how her supervisor inspired her before even meeting her, what app she strongly advises against installing, and more.