social commerce
Livestream selling is all the rage in China, but beware
As brands rush into the the livestreaming trend, they need to remember the importance of cultivating an overall brand experience.
Is there anything social about your social commerce?
To make the most of social commerce, find a meaningful role for buyer-buyer interactions as part of the transaction, say two Ogilvy leaders.
Is social selling China’s next big marketing trend?
Consumers in China are experiencing “influencer fatigue,” which means brands will need a new way to market their products. That's where social selling comes in.
Rising e-commerce ad costs steer brands toward social commerce in China: WPP
TOP OF THE CHARTS: WPP's 'Content, Conversation & Commerce' white paper outlines best brand approaches for all-important social commerce scene in China.
Go social: From engagement to sales
Social commerce is inevitable. Brands should be working on who their consumers are, how to engage with them and where to invest.
JD.com's Paipai and WPP's Kuvera to cooperate on m-commerce in China
BEIJING - Kuvera, a WPP company specialising in end-to-end e-commerce in China, and Paipai, a social commerce platform on mobile owned by JD.com, signed an agreement that allows each other high-level access to online retailing tools, client recommendations and advertising inventory.
