social commerce

Livestream selling is all the rage in China, but beware
Jun 16, 2020
Mengxi Jiang

Livestream selling is all the rage in China, but beware

As brands rush into the the livestreaming trend, they need to remember the importance of cultivating an overall brand experience.

Is there anything social about your social commerce?
May 8, 2020
Andreanne Leclerc

Is there anything social about your social commerce?

To make the most of social commerce, find a meaningful role for buyer-buyer interactions as part of the transaction, say two Ogilvy leaders.

Is social selling China’s next big marketing trend?
Dec 19, 2019
Adina-Laura Achim

Is social selling China’s next big marketing trend?

Consumers in China are experiencing “influencer fatigue,” which means brands will need a new way to market their products. That's where social selling comes in.

Rising e-commerce ad costs steer brands toward social commerce in China: WPP
Nov 8, 2019
Staff Reporters

Rising e-commerce ad costs steer brands toward social commerce in China: WPP

TOP OF THE CHARTS: WPP's 'Content, Conversation & Commerce' white paper outlines best brand approaches for all-important social commerce scene in China.

Go social: From engagement to sales
Apr 17, 2018
Jack Chuang

Go social: From engagement to sales

Social commerce is inevitable. Brands should be working on who their consumers are, how to engage with them and where to invest.

JD.com's Paipai and WPP's Kuvera to cooperate on m-commerce in China
Mar 23, 2015
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

JD.com's Paipai and WPP's Kuvera to cooperate on m-commerce in China

BEIJING - Kuvera, a WPP company specialising in end-to-end e-commerce in China, and Paipai, a social commerce platform on mobile owned by JD.com, signed an agreement that allows each other high-level access to online retailing tools, client recommendations and advertising inventory.

