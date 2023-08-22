Analysis News Media Customer Experience
Matthew Keegan
1 day ago

TikTok Shop has yet to become mainstream amongst Singapore's consumers

TOP OF THE CHARTS: A study from Milieu Insight finds only 16% of consumers in Singapore have turned to social media for shopping.

Key findings:
 
  • TikTok Shop has yet to become mainstream, with only 33% of respondents aware of it, 9% shopped (without necessarily making a purchase) on it in the past 6 months, and 5% made a purchase on TikTok Shop in the past 6 months.
  • As expected, Gen Zs are more likely to be aware of TikTok Shop (61%), shopped on it (20%) and made a purchase (11%).
  • Generally, very few consumers in Singapore turn to social media for shopping (including TikTok Shop, Facebook Marketplace and Instagram Shop) with only 16% having shopped on either one of these platforms in the past 6 months. In comparison, 88% shopped on the key players of e-commerce marketplace Lazada and Shopee in the P6M.
  • Even among TikTok Shop shoppers, only 24% shop on the platform at least once a week.
 
 
 
Methodology: Based on a Milieu Insight survey with N=1,000 respondents in Singapore, broadly representative of the resident population by age, gender and household income. The survey was conducted via Milieu Insight's proprietary online panel from 4 to 8 May 2023.
 
Other findings:
 
  • TikTok Shop is a place for shoppers to discover new products, with 1 in 2 saying that the main reason for shopping on TikTok Shop is "To browse and discover new products/brands."
  • TikTok content creators play a key role for product discovery, with nearly 6 in 10 (58%) TikTok shoppers saying that they discover products via content creators/influencers/celebrities, followed by Live Events (TikTok's livestreaming service) (52%).
  • TikTok Shop seems to excel at offering competitive prices, with 47% of TikTok shoppers saying that the platform does better than other online platforms in terms of product pricing, followed by variety of products (25%) and engaging sellers (20%).
  • Local businesses are the most common type of business that users had purchased from (62%).
Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

