mc saatchi performance

Jun 4, 2020
COVID drove big ecommerce shifts, but what trends will stick?
CAMPAIGN CONNECT: With the advent and growth of subscription businesses, direct-to-consumer brands and live streaming, it may never be business as usual again.
Apr 8, 2020
WFH diary: Trying to hide from my toddler and using my dressing table as a work desk
The business development manager, APAC at M&C Saatchi Performance has happily gone from running to work to haring after her 18-month-old son.
