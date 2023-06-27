Advertising Digital Media Analysis News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

M&C Saatchi Performance elevates Kabeer Chaudhary to global CEO position

Chaudhary will continue to be based in Singapore and lead the agency where he started out as a regional manager more than eight years ago.

(L to R) Kabeer Chaudhary and James Hilton.
(L to R) Kabeer Chaudhary and James Hilton.

Kabeer Chaudhary, the managing director for Asia Pacific at M&C Saatchi Performance, has been promoted to the media agency's global chief executive officer based in Singapore. 

Chaudhary, who has been with the company since 2015, will now report to James Hilton, the CEO and founder while retaining his role as the head of APAC operations until the agency finds a replacement. Hilton will continue his role as chairman.

As global CEO, Chaudhary will oversee the agency's operations across APAC, Middle East, Europe, and the US, working closely with global leadership and country heads to refine the agency's global proposition 

Speaking to Campaign ahead of the announcement, Chaudhary says he plans to maintain and build upon the agency's reputation in the industry through events and thought leadership pieces. 

However, he stresses the need to create impactful work for the agency's clients to build a strong reputation in the industry.  

"This means we will continue to hire the best talent in the market, empower and harness their skills with a globally consistent L&D program and provide them with the trust and independence to shine in front of clients," explains Chaudhary. 

M&C Saatchi Performance was born in 2006 under Inside Mobile and has evolved over the past 17 years to offer expanded media buying services.  

The agency won Gold for Southeast Asia Performance Agency of the Year, Southeast Asia Specialist Agency of the Year and Southeast Asia Content Marketing Agency of the Year at the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards.   

Noting that the agency started as a mobile marketing agency before launching the first iPhone, Chaudhary says a lot has changed since then, as has M&C Saatchi Performance's service offering.  

"The only constant in the dynamic digital advertising ecosystem is changing, and we have built a global performance marketing agency that responds to change quickly," explains Chaudhary. 

"We are constantly evaluating new trends and technologies that can impact marketing effectiveness." 

With the agency picking up a Bronze for Southeast Asia Best Culture at the 2022 Campaign Asia-Pacific Agency of the Year awards, Chaudhary wants to continue fostering a collaborative and innovative work culture by ensuring the growth and development of his team while maintaining a client-focused mindset. 

Chaudhary explains the agency will prioritise talent acquisition and retention, invest in training and upskilling programs. 

"We will continue building on the mental health support programs initiated in the past few years and increase the number of team bonding activities that enable our employees not only to create a sense of belonging but also better to understand the many cultures and ethnicities within the company," says Chaudhary. 

Looking ahead, M&C Saatchi Performance wants to drive further growth and expand its client base by focusing on industries and sectors where the agency sees critical opportunities. These opportunities include e-commerce, gaming, technology, finance and travel sectors. 

"We will leverage our expertise, industry partnerships, and thought leadership to position ourselves as a trusted partner in these sectors and proactively pursue new business opportunities," says Chaudhary. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

1 Cannes Lions 2023: APAC winners

YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

2 YouTube reportedly tests new in-app and in-site gaming

PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

3 PR Awards Asia 2023: Winners announced

Top independent health agency opens in APAC

4 Top independent health agency opens in APAC

These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

5 These romantic film scenes are more problematic than you think

Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

6 Pride Month: Coming out is a family affair

APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

7 APAC agencies win Titanium and Glass Grand Prix at Cannes Lions

Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

8 Move and win roundup: Week of June 19, 2023

APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 APAC Power List 2023: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Saviour narrative vs real life: Natalie Lam on creativity in Asia

10 Saviour narrative vs real life: Natalie Lam on creativity in Asia

Related Articles

Mental health: Why brands should take a stand
Jun 20, 2022
Annieke Puylaert

Mental health: Why brands should take a stand

M&C Saatchi shares drop 9% on downbeat trading update
Jun 14, 2023
Daniel Farey-Jones

M&C Saatchi shares drop 9% on downbeat trading update

M&C Saatchi adds additional duties to Anish Daryani's role
May 16, 2023
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi adds additional duties to Anish ...

Agency Report Card 2022: M&C Saatchi
The Information
Mar 27, 2023
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2022: M&C Saatchi

Just Published

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, says video ad research report
4 hours ago
Rahat Kapur

Google misleads advertisers, violating standards, ...

The tech giant has failed to meet promised standards when placing video ads on third-party sites, reveals a new study by the brand ad-analysis company, Adalytics.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, Tokopedia
5 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2023: Kevin Mintaraga, ...

Mintaraga has helped launch a series of marketing solutions that have accelerated profitability for Indonesia's largest e-commerce platform while enabling businesses to achieve promotional goals and generate sustainable growth.

Campaign at Cannes 2023: What the creative strategy jury saw in the work
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Campaign at Cannes 2023: What the creative strategy ...

Accountability and proof of effectiveness in the work are on the rise and so is humour, says jury president Amrita Randhawa in an interview with Campaign at Cannes.

The Philippines' top brands for customer experience
5 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

The Philippines' top brands for customer experience

The Philippines list follows the top 50 CX brand ranking across Southeast Asia revealed at Campaign360, in partnership with Milieu Insight.