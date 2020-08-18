What impact has the pandemic had on your marketing budgets? We want to hear from you

Campaign Asia-Pacific and GFK are excited to launch ‘Branding and Marketing in the New Abnormal’ a survey designed to delve into how marketing priorities in the region are shifting and will continue to evolve due to the pandemic.
Everyone who completes the survey will be entered into a prize draw to win a US$100 Amazon gift card. You must be a marketing executive for a brand to qualify. Two winners will be selected in September.
The report will look at:
- Marketing effectiveness: how often marketing effectiveness is measured and the methods used
- KPIs: the top KPIs for marketers in the region and if/how those have changed due to Covid-19
- Shifting budgets: which channels marketers are moving their budget towards/away from due to the impact of the pandemic
Submit your full response by September 3rd to be entered into the draw. Participate in the survey here.