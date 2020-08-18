survey

Is your office serious about diversity? We want to hear from you
Jul 24, 2020
Surekha Ragavan

Campaign Asia-Pacific and Kantar invite you to take our survey assessing how much companies in Asia have achieved in their pursuit of diversity, whether intersecting with gender, age, race, physical ability, or any other factor.

CMOs basking in potentially misplaced optimism, Gartner study finds
Jul 2, 2020
Simon Gwynn

Survey found three-quarters of CMOs are expecting negative impact of pandemic to be short-lived.

World advertisers lack consensus on withholding social media ad spend over hate speech
Jul 1, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

TOP OF THE CHARTS: Largest share of WFA members remain undecided about whether to pause spend, even though a majority have had conversations with the platforms about hate speech.

CMO Outlook: APAC marketers are putting existing partnerships to the test
Jun 1, 2020
Shufen Goh

MEMBERS ONLY: Exclusive R3 research shows CMOs are testing the agility and resilience of current partners, while increasingly turning to KOLs to build brand affinity alongside performance efforts.

CX leaders thrice as likely to exceed business goals: Adobe/Econsultancy report
Feb 7, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

From being a fringe benefit to marketers a decade ago, customer experience has become a mission-critical asset, according to Adobe and Econsultancy's Experience Index 2020 Digital Trends report.

