Firms pursue ESG policies to look good more than do good: survey

The survey of 811 business leaders, conducted by PR agency Clearly, found a “meteoric” rise in the number of firms adopting ESG policies since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Fewer than one in five (17%) said they had any in place in March 2020, while nearly half (49%) of the businesses adopting ESG measures say they rolled them out in the past six months. An additional third (34%) did so between April 2020 and April 2021.

Meanwhile, 28% of the leaders surveyed in April 2022 also said they planned for their business to become a Certified B Corporation within the next 12 months.