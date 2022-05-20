Digital Media News
Shawn Lim
23 hours ago

What does a social media platform for seniors look like?

A new social media network aimed at seniors called Club is a 'no-judgement platform' that allows its target audience to connect and create a sense of purpose.

The interface of Club
The interface of Club

Evergreen Club, an online community platform for people above the age of 50 in India, has launched a social media network called Club aimed at seniors to connect with each other. 

A report found that more than 90% of elderly users in India use existing social media platforms to connect with family and friends. 

Tapan Mishra, the founder of Evergreen Club, said Club is designed specifically to create a safe space for seniors. It is also intended to be a space for peer learning, exchange of ideas, and sharing of life highlights for its target audience. 

“With increasing urbanisation and lifestyle changes, I believe we need to create online safe spaces to address the specific needs of a particular group," Mishra told Campaign Asia-Pacific. "This community of seniors has been ever-underserved. In India alone, the number of seniors reaches up to 250 million, of which a considerable number of individuals [around 30%] are tech-enabled if we take the WhatsApp user base as a proxy."

Mishra added that since working with this community since the past half-decade, he has heard seniors complain about businesses either not taking cognizance of the needs of them, or building products without understanding their needs. 

"With Evergreen Club, we have been able to understand the needs of our audience through our official close groups and also through our hosts who conduct various sessions," he said. “Through this, Evergreen Club has observed the users were keen to share learnings from sessions, their artwork, their performances and also engage in exchanging appreciating and motivating others through their next phase of the journey of life,” he adds.


Mishra said that Club is different to existing services because it is a “no-judgment platform” where seniors can feel like they belong, and can generate and consume content that relates to them. 

“If they are on other social networking platforms, there will be content that may not speak to them at all considering the content is largely created by a generation or two younger. That is what we offer as Evergreen Club—a platform where the elderlies can find a sense of purpose through our sessions and our Club," he said.

Unlike larger social media platforms, Evergreen Club has no current plans to monetise the platform and carry advertisements as Mishra said the focus at the moment is to build a community.

“Monetisation will be initiated at a right time. However, when we do monetise, while advertisements are one way to do so, our primary goal will be to keep user experience superior and not let ads affect the experience,” he explained.

The app is currently open to all seniors with ease of accessibility through a website presence as well as an app on iOS and Android. While the offering in its current form and structure is built to scale globally, the brand will first cater to the needs of the Indian market in the current year. 

Mishra said: "We are trying to be as inclusive as possible to this audience. Our primary user base is spread across India but we also have a few users from across the borders."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

1 Behind Sprite’s first-ever global rebrand

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

2 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

3 Ready, set, test: Make the most of your ad on TikTok

Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

4 Shawn Lim and Nikita Mishra join Campaign Asia-Pacific

Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

5 Electric avenues: Emerging channels dominating ad budgets as brands follow the crowd

Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

6 Adidas bares all and I can’t bear to look

ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

7 ASA bans Adidas ads for offensive nudity

S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

8 S4 Capital axes bonuses and ex-CFO exits as fallout from audit woes continues

Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

9 Moving campaign talks of Alzheimer's as an illness, not just ageing

Adidas defends decision to tweet image of bare breasts

10 Adidas bare breast campaign divides audiences

Related Articles

#NoFilter: TBWA NZ fights against photo retouching on social media
Marketing
Apr 10, 2022
Eric Berger

#NoFilter: TBWA NZ fights against photo retouching ...

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in India's Reliance Jio for $5.7 billion
Digital
Apr 22, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Facebook buys 9.9% stake in India's Reliance Jio ...

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts in China
Digital
Jan 21, 2022
Sadie Bargeron

Data shows brands don’t need social media accounts ...

How women’s health brands communicate on social media: They can’t
Media
Jan 21, 2022
Sabrina Sanchez

How women’s health brands communicate on social ...

Just Published

Tech Bites: Week of May 16, 2022
Advertising
22 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Tech Bites: Week of May 16, 2022

News from Alipay, Klook, AnyMind, Dataxis, Mediabrands, Dable, Joy Spreader and more. Plus, Grab announces its first-quarter 2022 results, in our weekly roundup of tech and media news.

Campaign Crash Course: Understanding attention-based metrics
Analysis
23 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Understanding attention-based...

In this lesson, Kevin Smyth from Playground XYZ explains how marketers can use modern attention-based metrics to measure retention.

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global chief diversity, social impact officer
Advertising
1 day ago
Ewan Larkin

Interpublic Group names Channing Martin global ...

Martin will lead strategy on all diversity-related matters and expand the company’s equity and inclusion practices.

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowland’s virtual festival
Digital
1 day ago
Jessica Heygate

Dept acquires Dogstudio, the shop behind Tomorrowlan...

In an exclusive interview, Dogstudio explains why it selected Dept over other suitors, and the agency group provides insight into its acquisition strategy.