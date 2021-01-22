seniors
What does a social media platform for seniors look like?
A new social media network aimed at seniors called Club is a 'no-judgement platform' that allows its target audience to connect and create a sense of purpose.
Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Despite its market influence, the silver generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on a younger image. But in this lesson, you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.
Apple cider vinegar brand OSU captures spirit of stylish Japanese nonagenarians
This is the first work for the Mizkan brand from Wonderhood Studios.
The rising potential of China’s new seniors
Set aside your millennial obsession for a moment and focus on China's fastest-growing generational group.
Why the days of consumer segmentation by age are numbered
Implicit ageism leads to stereotyping that sidelines a US$3.3 trillion market; while an age-inclusive approach is a win-win for both brands and consumers.
"When people get older, we tend to push them out"
The industry’s obsession with youth is as pronounced in Asia-Pacific as anywhere, and it’s doing everyone a disservice.
