What does a social media platform for seniors look like?
1 day ago
Shawn Lim

What does a social media platform for seniors look like?

A new social media network aimed at seniors called Club is a 'no-judgement platform' that allows its target audience to connect and create a sense of purpose.

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation
Jan 22, 2021
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: Marketing for the silver generation

Despite its market influence, the silver generation continues to be overlooked by many brands fixated on a younger image. But in this lesson, you'll hear about brand-positive approaches to engaging seniors.

Apple cider vinegar brand OSU captures spirit of stylish Japanese nonagenarians
Jan 19, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

Apple cider vinegar brand OSU captures spirit of stylish Japanese nonagenarians

This is the first work for the Mizkan brand from Wonderhood Studios.

The rising potential of China’s new seniors
Mar 25, 2019
Dennis Potgraven

The rising potential of China’s new seniors

Set aside your millennial obsession for a moment and focus on China's fastest-growing generational group.

Why the days of consumer segmentation by age are numbered
Sep 28, 2017
Soon Chen Kang 江欣珍

Why the days of consumer segmentation by age are numbered

Implicit ageism leads to stereotyping that sidelines a US$3.3 trillion market; while an age-inclusive approach is a win-win for both brands and consumers.

Sep 11, 2017
Olivia Parker

"When people get older, we tend to push them out"

The industry’s obsession with youth is as pronounced in Asia-Pacific as anywhere, and it’s doing everyone a disservice.

