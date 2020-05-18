China's O2O 'new retail' scene is missing out on opportunities to connect with consumers in ways that improve their lives, says Havas Group's Greater China strategy chief.
Ecommerce can make Chinese consumers apathetic toward brand differences, but it’s also an opportunity for Chinese marketers to take the lead in a new era of brand-building.
Set aside your millennial obsession for a moment and focus on China's fastest-growing generational group.
Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins