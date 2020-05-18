Dennis Potgraven

Send feedback to Dennis Potgraven.
China's O2O retail leads in technology, but is letting us down in content
Digital
May 18, 2020
Dennis Potgraven

China's O2O retail leads in technology, but is ...

China's O2O 'new retail' scene is missing out on opportunities to connect with consumers in ways that improve their lives, says Havas Group's Greater China strategy chief.

How brands can stay meaningful in China’s agnostic ecommerce arena
Advertising
Aug 27, 2019
Dennis Potgraven

How brands can stay meaningful in China’s agnostic ...

Ecommerce can make Chinese consumers apathetic toward brand differences, but it’s also an opportunity for Chinese marketers to take the lead in a new era of brand-building.

The rising potential of China’s new seniors
Marketing
Mar 25, 2019
Dennis Potgraven

The rising potential of China’s new seniors

Set aside your millennial obsession for a moment and focus on China's fastest-growing generational group.

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China
Advertising
Nov 19, 2018
Dennis Potgraven

Better cities, new paths for brand growth in China

Brands have a choice: Cater to the mindless consumers of old and keep adding to economic and ecological issues, or focus on creating products and services that help people feel good about the things they buy.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Women to Watch 2020: Exceptional female talent from the APAC marcomms industry

1 Get to know the 2020 Women to Watch

Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

2 Why Netflix hired Hans Zimmer to zhoosh up its ta-dum sound

Men on black: ADNA's leadership picture ignites blacklash

3 Gary Tranter responds to criticism about the agency's contentious leadership photograph

Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

4 Google issues clarification on taking down apps from India's Play Store

DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

5 DAN's results drag Dentsu numbers down, Asia the biggest laggard

ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

6 ByteDance reportedly in talks with Reliance Jio to salvage TikTok in India

Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

7 Shopee signs up Phua Chu Kang as Singapore brand ambassador

Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

8 Cold remedy prescribes a healthy dose of the 1980s

Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

9 Twitter Top 10: APAC's most effective video ads

Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia

10 Dentsu Aegis folds Vizeum into iProspect in Australia