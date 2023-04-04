Wendy Clark lands at financial services advisory firm Consello

Former Dentsu International global CEO Wendy Clark has started a new role as partner at financial services advisory firm Consello, the company announced on Monday.

She joins the firm after departing from Dentsu in September in a company-wide restructuring that led to the elimination of her role in a bid to further integrate Dentsu’s international operations with its headquarters in Japan.

In November, Dentsu consolidated its Japanese and global leadership teams under Hiroshi Igarashi.

“Having had the privilege of leading two different companies, and working on both the client and advisory sides of the business, has given me some unique insight and perspective that I look forward to leveraging on behalf of Consello and its clients,” Clark said in a press statement. “I am thrilled to begin this next chapter in my career journey.”

The news comes just a week after Dentsu also parted ways with global chief creative officer Fred Levron, a key player, alongside Clark, in consolidating Dentsu’s creative capabilities under the Dentsu Creative banner.

Moving to a financial advisory firm is an unexpected move from Clark, who is a prominent figure within the ad industry. Prior to her role at Dentsu, Clark also served as a marketing executive at Coca-Cola and CEO at DDB Worldwide.

Consello lists its services as investment, M&A advisory and investment banking, growth and business development and digital assets advisory. It does not list clients on its website.

In addition to the Consello role, Clark sits on the board of luxury jewelry brand David Yurman. Details of her responsibilities were not immediately shared.

Consello did not respond to requests for comment in time for publication.