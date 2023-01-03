We got you baby, says Huggies

Kimberly Clark had launched a campaign titled ‘We got you, baby’ to showcase the new identity of its popular brand Huggies, which is relaunched as Huggies Complete Comfort in India. Conceptualised by Ogilvy, the film features the key attributes of the brand and its new visuals.

The film uses the baby’s voice as a creative device to highlight their discomforts with diapers. It also shows different babies protesting and revolting against what is not enough for them and asking for more, before Huggies comes their way.

Saakshi Verma Menon, marketing director, Kimberly – Clark India, said, “Huggies as a brand has always strived to go the extra mile to make the world a more comfortable place for babies. Through extensive consumer research, we realised that babies need complete comfort with multiple benefits in one product. We are proud to introduce the new Huggies Complete Comfort to our Indian consumers to help babies and their parents navigate the unknowns of babyhood. Our research showed that 9 out of 10 moms feel that Huggies is more comfortable than their regular diaper which reinforces the trust that consumers have on this iconic brand.”

She added, “We are launching a digital first campaign across platforms where mums today are spending most of their time. The content is hyper personalised and contextualised to specific consumer cohorts for heightened relevance and engagement. Also, as a challenger brand in India it is imperative for us to break clutter and stand out as a preferred brand. Our creative partners at Ogilvy have cracked an enjoyable and distinctive way of landing the key message which is sure to cement our position in the hearts of our consumers.”