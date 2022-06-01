Wavemaker scoops Danone's global media account in consolidation

Danone has consolidated its global media account with WPP’s Wavemaker after a competitive review.

The consumer goods giant, which owns dairy, plant-based and water brands, such as Alpro, Actimel, Evian and Volvic, recently admitted to investors that it has been “under-investing” in advertising and vowed to increase its investment by an extra €300 million (about £250 million) in “brand support” over the next 24 months.

Wavemaker already handled media for Danone in some key markets including the US and Europe and several other global agency groups were also incumbents.

It is understood that the WPP agency added digital duties in Europe, the Middle East and Africa and won media duties in other key regions including south-east Asia and Latin America. However, China was not part of the review.

The decision to consolidate its media is part of a wider shake-up at French-owned Danone.

In an unusually frank presentation to investors in March, the company told analysts it was operating in “healthy, on-trend and growing categories” and yet “we have underperformed our categories and peers” since before the pandemic.