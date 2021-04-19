Watch this brand new house get bombarded with fire, wind and flood

‘One house to save many’ is an effort to demonstrate home design principles and technologies that can withstand catastrophic weather. Speaheaded by Suncorp, the effort also involves Leo Burnett, Glue Society, James Cook University, government body CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) and Room 11 Architects.

The partners collaborated to design, test and prototype a home that is capable of withstanding fire, floods and cyclones.

The process has been documented at a website and a 23-minute documentary airing on Channel Nine. An omnichannel campaign, including a 60-second TVC, launched yesterday.

According to Suncorp's executive general manager of brand and marketing, Mim Haysom, the aim is to improve the resilience of homes and encourage homeowners, governments and industry bodies to view resilience as a vital consideration. "The project was designed to generate conversation around building standards, as these must continue to be reviewed as the severity and frequency of our weather events increases,” Haysom said.

"This is an idea that has the potential to affect thousands of peoples’ lives," added Leo Burnett ECD Andy Fergusson. "‘One house to save many’ aims to make more homes as robust as Australians themselves.”

The project coincides with Suncorp's launch of its ‘Build it back better’ offering, which allows homeowners to rebuild damaged homes with higher-resilience options.

