Watch this brand new house get bombarded with fire, wind and flood

Australian insurer Suncorp, along with Leo Burnett and several other partners, built 'One house to save many' in an effort to prototype building technologies as resilient as the people of Australia.

‘One house to save many’ is an effort to demonstrate home design principles and technologies that can withstand catastrophic weather. Speaheaded by Suncorp, the effort also involves Leo Burnett, Glue Society, James Cook University, government body CSIRO (Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation) and Room 11 Architects.

The partners collaborated to design, test and prototype a home that is capable of withstanding fire, floods and cyclones.

The process has been documented at a website and a 23-minute documentary airing on Channel Nine. An omnichannel campaign, including a 60-second TVC, launched yesterday.

According to Suncorp's executive general manager of brand and marketing, Mim Haysom, the aim is to improve the resilience of homes and encourage homeowners, governments and industry bodies to view resilience as a vital consideration. "The project was designed to generate conversation around building standards, as these must continue to be reviewed as the severity and frequency of our weather events increases,” Haysom said.

"This is an idea that has the potential to affect thousands of peoples’ lives," added Leo Burnett ECD Andy Fergusson. "‘One house to save many’ aims to make more homes as robust as Australians themselves.”

The project coincides with Suncorp's launch of its ‘Build it back better’ offering, which allows homeowners to rebuild damaged homes with higher-resilience options.

CREDITS

Client – Suncorp
EGM Brand and Marketing: Mim Haysom
Head of Mass Brands and Sponsorships: Rapthi Thanapalasingam
Suncorp Insurance Manager Marketing: Travis Hughes
Suncorp Insurance Marketing Lead: Jade Thomas 
Suncorp Content Lead: Lyndall Theodore & Ashika Naran

Creative Agency – Leo Burnett Australia
Chief Creative Officer: Jason Williams
Executive Creative Director: Andy Fergusson
Copywriter: Eric Franken
Art Director: Marijke Spain
Creative Technology Directors: Laurent Marcus & Chris Jovanov
Group Business Director: Grace Vizor
Project Director: Erin Stace
Business Directors: Shae Jones & Kim Thompson
Business Executive: Sidonie Young
Head of Strategy: Graham Alvarez
Strategy Director: Abigail Dubin-Rhodin
Head of Production: Adrian Jung
Digital Director: Afshin Saffari
Producers: Lucy Appleyard, Ronald Regis & Chloe Burns
Multimedia Studio Manager: Dan Crozier
Digital Design & Development: Janifer Wong & Keong Seet

Project, Documentary & Film Production
Production Company: Revolver
Project, Documentary & Film Director: The Glue Society
MD/Executive Producer: Michael Ritchie
Executive Producer: Pip Smart & Jasmin Helliar
Producer: Alex Kember
Post Production
Post Production Company: The Glue Society Studios
Post Producer: Scott Stirling
Editing: Luke Crethar, Alexander Harrod, Paul Bruty
Colourist: Andy Clarkson
Flame Compositor: Viv Baker
3D Animation: Cameron Robertson
Music and Sound Design: Otis Studios
Narration: Nathan Page

Stills Production - Flint
Photographer: Andreas Smetana
Producer: Taryn Mueller

Consumer PR Agency – Herd MSL

Media Agency – OMD

