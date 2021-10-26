Warc announces Awards for Asian Strategy winners

Warc has announced the winners of its 2021 Awards for Asian Strategy, with global and local work for the likes of Bosch, Cadbury, Dove, Guanghe, SK-II and Pizza Hut among the 14 winners.

The 25 agency- and client-sde experts on the jury awarded one Grand Prix, two golds, four silvers, seven bronzes, and five special awards. India led with six awarded campaigns, followed by China (5) and Philippines (1). There were two pan-Asian campaigns.

The Grand Prix goes to Ogilvy and Wavemaker in India for the 'Cadbury Celebrations: Not Just A Cadbury Ad', a Diwali campaign that grew engagement and sales among millennial families.

The winning work combined brand purpose, commercial creativity and martech innovation. It featured an interactive YouTube video and a microsite encouraging consumers to shop at small local stores. Sales grew by 32%. The campaign also picked up The Early Adopter and the E-Commerce Excellence Special Awards

“The way the team applied a rapid test-and-learn approach with new technology and assumptions is an important learning for all marketers," said jury chair Lynette Pang, assistant chief executive, marketing group, Singapore Tourism Board. "The campaign's added ability to allow audiences to help small businesses in their neighbourhoods by triggering a geo-customised local version of the ad brings a fresh and meaningful take on driving active customer advocacy. Business results were tangible, and not just from a consumer sales perspective; the campaign also had a positive impact on retail distribution and brand-equity scores. It is a strong case combining profit with purpose.”

A full list of the winners follows.

Award Title Brand Brand owner Lead agencies Contributing agencies Market Industries Grand Prix + The E-Commerce Excellence Award + The Early Adopter Award Not just a Cadbury ad Cadbury Celebrations Mondelez Foods India Pvt. Ltd. Ogilvy India, Wavemaker India NA India Confectionery Gold + The Research Excellence Award Timelines SK-II Procter & Gamble Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore Mano Copenhagen, Radical Media, Verizon media China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, United States Luxury toiletries & cosmetics, Skincare, sun protection Gold Stop the beauty test Dove Hindustan Unilever Pvt. Ltd. Ogilvy India, Hindustan Unilever Pvt. Ltd. Mindshare India, MSL India, Chrome Pictures Media LLP India Bath toiletries, soaps, Skincare, Sun protection Silver India! Periods are red, not blue RIO Pads Nobel Hygiene The Womb Communications LLP NA India Feminine hygiene Silver + The Long-Term Strategy Award Share the load Ariel Procter & Gamble India BBDO India Pvt. Ltd. Red Ice Films, Encompass, Ketchum, MediaCom India Laundry products Silver Don't hang your privacy out Bosch BSH Home Appliances (China) Co., Ltd. BBDO China NA China (Mainland) Home appliances Silver Stand-up comedy restaurant Pizza Hut Yum! China Mindshare China NA China (Mainland) Restaurants & takeaways Bronze + The Customer Journey Award Killer Recipes Unilever Food Solutions (UFS) Unilever Mindshare China, Unite China NA China (Mainland) Sauces, seasonings, condiments Bronze An auction that built price premium Mahindra Thar Mahindra & Mahindra The Womb Communications LLP NA India SUVs, 4x4s Bronze Use any soap Lifebuoy Unilever MullenLowe Lintas Group India, MullenLowe Singapore NA Asia (general region) Bath toiletries, soaps Bronze Preserve a piece of childhood Guanghe Kraft Heinz China BBH China NA China (Mainland) Convenience, readymade Bronze The growth of Colonel KI KFC Yum! China Mindshare China NA China (Mainland) Restaurants & takeaways Bronze One Ginebra Nation Ginebra San Miguel Ginebra San Miguel, Inc. Dentsu One Manila NA Philippines Spirits & liquors Bronze Barber Suraksha Programme Gillette Procter & Gamble GREY India NA India Shaving products

Warc has also released a report based on the year’s results, which highlights four key insights: