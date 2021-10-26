Warc announces Awards for Asian Strategy winners

Warc has announced the winners of its 2021 Awards for Asian Strategy, with global and local work for the likes of Bosch, Cadbury, Dove, Guanghe, SK-II and Pizza Hut among the 14 winners.
The 25 agency- and client-sde experts on the jury awarded one Grand Prix, two golds, four silvers, seven bronzes, and five special awards. India led with six awarded campaigns, followed by China (5) and Philippines (1). There were two pan-Asian campaigns.
The Grand Prix goes to Ogilvy and Wavemaker in India for the 'Cadbury Celebrations: Not Just A Cadbury Ad', a Diwali campaign that grew engagement and sales among millennial families.
The winning work combined brand purpose, commercial creativity and martech innovation. It featured an interactive YouTube video and a microsite encouraging consumers to shop at small local stores. Sales grew by 32%. The campaign also picked up The Early Adopter and the E-Commerce Excellence Special Awards
“The way the team applied a rapid test-and-learn approach with new technology and assumptions is an important learning for all marketers," said jury chair Lynette Pang, assistant chief executive, marketing group, Singapore Tourism Board. "The campaign's added ability to allow audiences to help small businesses in their neighbourhoods by triggering a geo-customised local version of the ad brings a fresh and meaningful take on driving active customer advocacy. Business results were tangible, and not just from a consumer sales perspective; the campaign also had a positive impact on retail distribution and brand-equity scores. It is a strong case combining profit with purpose.”
A full list of the winners follows.
|Award
|Title
|Brand
|Brand owner
|Lead agencies
|Contributing agencies
|Market
|Industries
|Grand Prix + The E-Commerce Excellence Award + The Early Adopter Award
|Not just a Cadbury ad
|Cadbury Celebrations
|Mondelez Foods India Pvt. Ltd.
|Ogilvy India, Wavemaker India
|NA
|India
|Confectionery
|Gold + The Research Excellence Award
|Timelines
|SK-II
|Procter & Gamble
|Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore
|Mano Copenhagen, Radical Media, Verizon media
|China (Mainland), Japan, South Korea, United States
|Luxury toiletries & cosmetics, Skincare, sun protection
|Gold
|Stop the beauty test
|Dove
|Hindustan Unilever Pvt. Ltd.
|Ogilvy India, Hindustan Unilever Pvt. Ltd.
|Mindshare India, MSL India, Chrome Pictures Media LLP
|India
|Bath toiletries, soaps, Skincare, Sun protection
|Silver
|India! Periods are red, not blue
|RIO Pads
|Nobel Hygiene
|The Womb Communications LLP
|NA
|India
|Feminine hygiene
|Silver + The Long-Term Strategy Award
|Share the load
|Ariel
|Procter & Gamble India
|BBDO India Pvt. Ltd.
|Red Ice Films, Encompass, Ketchum, MediaCom
|India
|Laundry products
|Silver
|Don't hang your privacy out
|Bosch
|BSH Home Appliances (China) Co., Ltd.
|BBDO China
|NA
|China (Mainland)
|Home appliances
|Silver
|Stand-up comedy restaurant
|Pizza Hut
|Yum! China
|Mindshare China
|NA
|China (Mainland)
|Restaurants & takeaways
|Bronze + The Customer Journey Award
|Killer Recipes
|Unilever Food Solutions (UFS)
|Unilever
|Mindshare China, Unite China
|NA
|China (Mainland)
|Sauces, seasonings, condiments
|Bronze
|An auction that built price premium
|Mahindra Thar
|Mahindra & Mahindra
|The Womb Communications LLP
|NA
|India
|SUVs, 4x4s
|Bronze
|Use any soap
|Lifebuoy
|Unilever
|MullenLowe Lintas Group India, MullenLowe Singapore
|NA
|Asia (general region)
|Bath toiletries, soaps
|Bronze
|Preserve a piece of childhood
|Guanghe
|Kraft Heinz China
|BBH China
|NA
|China (Mainland)
|Convenience, readymade
|Bronze
|The growth of Colonel KI
|KFC
|Yum! China
|Mindshare China
|NA
|China (Mainland)
|Restaurants & takeaways
|Bronze
|One Ginebra Nation
|Ginebra San Miguel
|Ginebra San Miguel, Inc.
|Dentsu One Manila
|NA
|Philippines
|Spirits & liquors
|Bronze
|Barber Suraksha Programme
|Gillette
|Procter & Gamble
|GREY India
|NA
|India
|Shaving products
Warc has also released a report based on the year’s results, which highlights four key insights:
- Brand advocacy takes centre-stage
- Partnerships strengthen brands in tough times
- Emotional strategies are built on actions
- TV leads sophisticated media strategies.