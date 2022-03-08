News Digital Marketing
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Una Brands, Klick Brands commit $100 million to scale Korean ecommerce brands

The companies will partner to scale at least 25 profitable ecommerce brands with revenues of up to $50 million across categories such as health, K-beauty, baby, pets, and home and living.

L-R: Tobias Heusch, Kiren Tanna and Kushal Patel, cofounders of Una Brands
L-R: Tobias Heusch, Kiren Tanna and Kushal Patel, cofounders of Una Brands

Ecommerce aggregator Una Brands has committed KRW 120 billion ($100 million) to South Korea’s ecommerce market across two years through a deal with local counterpart KlickBrands. This pact seeks to combine Una Brands’ global cross-border network with KlickBrands’ understanding of the South Korean market.

The two companies aim to grow local ecommerce brands domestically and into Southeast Asian markets such as Indonesia, Malaysia, and Thailand. Una Brands and KlickBrands will partner with and scale at least 25 profitable ecommerce brands with revenues of up to $50 million, across categories such as health, K-beauty, baby, pets, and home and living brands.

Una Brands has established its presence in Singapore, Australia, India, China, IndonesiaMalaysia, and Taiwan. The alliance with KlickBrands marks the first time Una Brands has entered a market with a domestic partner. It had previously announced it would acquire Singaporean furniture brands Ergotune and EverDesk+ in January 2022. 

South Korea was identified as a key market for Una Brands, being the fifth-largest ecommerce market globally with an annual growth rate of around 14% and an expected market value of $250 billion by 2025. 

Brian Hyun and Joo Jung Ho, cofounders, KlickBrands

Founded in 2021 by Brian Hyun and Jung Ho Joo, KlickBrands is focused on creating opportunities for brand owners to accelerate their growth across ecommerce platforms and markets. With strong venture capital, entrepreneurial, and financial backgrounds, Hyun and Joo are committed to elevating local ecommerce brands.

“(KlickBrands') hands-on approach to working with the brands they acquire mirrors our own work ethic," said Kiren Tanna, cofounder and CEO of Una Brands. "This will make KlickBrands an instrumental partner in strengthening Una Brands’ presence in ... the South Korean ecommerce landscape (and) in return, KlickBrands will benefit from our operational, technological, and acquisition capabilities.”

“We bring to the partnership local ecommerce expertise, as well as the understanding and empathy of local brand owners’ mindsets," said Brian Hyun, cofounder and CEO of KlickBrands. 

Since its launch in 2021, Una Brands has acquired over 20 firms, claiming that its earliest deals have seen over a 50% increase in sales and profits.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

2 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

4 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

5 WPP smashes bonus targets with big staff payout after 'outstanding' year

Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

6 Cannes Lions 2022: AB InBev wins creative marketer of the year

Singtel names new creative lead agency

7 Singtel names new creative lead agency

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

9 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

10 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

Related Articles

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, Carousell to starting up an ecommerce aggregator
News
Feb 11, 2022
Staff Reporters

Founder encounter: JJ Chai's journey from Airbnb, ...

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on all levels
Marketing
Jul 20, 2020
Matthew Miller

South Korea wants brands that make life better—on ...

South Korea's shift online benefits delivery services, and trusted brands
Country Rankings
Jul 20, 2020
Nielsen

South Korea's shift online benefits delivery ...

Just Published

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese villages
Analysis
18 minutes ago
Minnie Wang

How brands are supporting women in remote Chinese ...

Brands and platforms like PepsiCo, Alibaba, Tencent, ByteDance and Bilibili have stepped up support through CSR programmes while encouraging online consumer education and interaction.

Parental leave policies leave inequities of maternity leave behind
Advertising
2 hours ago
Matthew Miller

Parental leave policies leave inequities of ...

Agencies that have evolved their offerings in this area say they’re reaping the benefits along with their people. If only such policies were more widespread across APAC.

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender initiatives in APAC, and which have none at all?
Digital
2 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Which agencies have the most comprehensive gender ...

As part of our International Women’s Day content, we have analysed the gender initiatives, targets and staff ratios across the 41 agencies we judged in our Agency Report Card project to establish average ratios, who is leading and who is lagging.

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

M&C Saatchi appoints MD and creative chief in Singapore

The agency announces two new leaders following the surprise exodus of its Singapore leadership team last year.