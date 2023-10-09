Six things performance marketers need to know about South Korea

As part of Performance Marketing World's (Campaign's sister publication) Global Spotlight series, we delve into the popular channels, biggest challenges and recent success stories in South Korea to help performance marketers optimise their investments and plan future growth in the region.

Overview of market and consumers

With a population of over 51 million, South Korea is the tenth largest economy in the world and the fourth largest in Asia, with a $34,000 GDP per capita. Due to its wealthy and urbanised populace, the Korean consumer market is a lucrative one.

In the 1950s, South Korea had a similar level of poverty to India. However, the country underwent a dramatic shift after the Korean War ended in 1953, which turned it into an industrial powerhouse and opened it up to foreign investment and trade.

Today, South Korea is a highly developed consumer society where customers are brand conscious and tech savvy. Social networks are used to explore, review products and buy. Influencers and celebrities are influential in consumer decision making. Because of this, the Korean market is extremely competitive for brands, but it also presents a fantastic chance for new businesses to enter the market and establish themselves.

Most popular media channels Korea has a very advanced digital infrastructure, and being connected is an important aspect of everyday life, whether work-related or for personal reasons. Smartphone ownership is as high as 97%, and accessing the internet via a smartphone dominates PCs or laptops (over 30%). In Q4 2022, Koreans spent on average over 2.5 hours daily on their smartphones (with Gen Z spending nearly 3.5 hours a day on the device compared to 1.5 hours for Baby Boomers). With Samsung being one of the largest corporations in Korea, it is no surprise that the Android mobile operating system dominates the market with 78% compared to IoS with slightly over 21% market share (GWI data, Q4 2022 data). TVs that can connect to the internet exceed 90%, and the number of OTT service users has already surpassed 25 million . According to e-marketer, the subscription OTT video viewers make up 13.6 million this year. "OTT service platforms such as Netflix and personalised video content platforms like YouTube, which have become very popular especially since the pandemic, are still growing as the most popular media channels in South Korea," says Jaewoo Kim, executive media director, TBWA/Korea. Gaming has a huge penetration of over 74% in South Korea and 9 out of 10 top paid apps and top grossing apps on Google Play store in the past one year are game related.

