Advertising Digital Media News
Alison Weissbrot
23 hours ago

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV planning, measurement

OpenID will allow advertisers in the US to use a single audience definition across major TV networks.

TV consortium OpenAP launches an identifier for TV planning, measurement

The media buyer’s dream is to have one common definition of an audience it can use across TV networks and programs, regardless of whether people are streaming or watching cable. 

That’s one step closer to happening in the US. On Wednesday (April 28), advanced TV consortium OpenAP announced the availability of OpenID, a common identifier that can be used across TV networks for consistent audience planning and measurement. 

Previously, buyers not only had to create separate audiences for linear and CTV buys across one network, but also stitch together those plans across networks for a full picture of their audience. Now, buyers can create one audience using OpenID, paving the way for cross-platform optimisation and measurement. 

“From the beginning, we've been trying to make advanced ad buying as simple as it is to buy 18 to 49 demos. Part of that is just getting the industry to work together,” said David Levy, CEO of OpenAP. “The fact that we now have every programmer on here, and you can create an audience and distribute it to any network, is huge.”

All of the major TV networks will accept OpenID into their buying frameworks, including AMC Networks, A+E Networks, Crown Media, Discovery, Disney, Fox, NBCUniversal, Univision, ViacomCBS, WarnerMedia and The Weather Channel.

On the buy side, GroupM, Dentsu, Omnicom Media Group, Haworth Marketing + Media and Horizon Media have committed to incorporating OpenID into their buying systems.

“[OpenID] provides less fragmentation across the ecosystem so we're able to better plan, buy and measure strategic audiences across a wide variety of supply,” said Mike Fisher, VP of advanced TV and audio at Essence. 

OpenID is based on TransUnion’s offline data set, powered by CTV data from TruOptik, and is “representative of everyone in the US,” Levy explained. OpenAP appends data from programmers to enhance audiences using TransUnion’s clean room technology.

Levy likened OpenID to creating crosswalks between different networks that enable a faster and more streamlined way to transport data. 

“You can create an audience [against] the ID for planning to send to the networks,” he said. “Before, agencies had to manually onboard that audience individually with each network, which could take three weeks.”

OpenAP censures privacy compliance and will not be impacted by the deprecation of third-party cookies, as cookies aren’t used in TV environments. However, the platform may lose mobile ID signals from Apple’s recent update regarding IDFA. 

So far, buyers are using OpenID to plan campaigns and execute buys directly with the networks. The next step will be to involve measurement providers to unlock different attribution use cases for clients, Levy said.

Frenemies

Arguably more difficult than creating the identity system was getting fiercely competitive TV networks to join forces. But as the buy side pushes the sell-side to be easier to work with, that’s becoming an imperative.

“The buy-side drove most of the adoption,” Levy said. “It was [due to] them vocalising in a much bigger way that this mattered to them.”

Essence’s Fisher added: “Our goal is to make everything more accountable, addressable and targetable for clients, moving away from a model where we're trying to get as much reach as possible and hoping audiences are watching, to making more informed buying decisions.”

But banding together for more scale and interoperability is also beneficial to the networks, who increasingly view Google and Facebook as bigger competition than one another.

“The more we focus our sights on Google and Facebook, who, quite frankly, are working together in many ways to attack TV, the more we will see success,” Levy said.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

1 More than half of Instagram influencers 'engaged in fraud'

Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

2 Expedia rebrands as consumer travel needs change

Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving the role of a CMO

3 Joanna Flint on leaving big tech and the evolving CMO role

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

4 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

5 MediaCom launches global division to bring creative and media back together

Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

6 Watch: Tiny drone peeps into private homes in Singapore

P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

7 P&G campaign asks consumers to get sustainable

No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

8 No kidding: Lego sees strong growth from adult consumers

These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

9 These 20 ads were the most effective of 2020: Kantar

Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

10 Nick Emery returns to launch You & Mr Jones media division

Related Articles

Addressable TV ads more memorable, study reveals
Advertising
Sep 29, 2020
Omar Oakes

Addressable TV ads more memorable, study reveals

Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in golden era of TV
Digital
Oct 3, 2019
Jessica Goodfellow

Asia’s top telcos grapple with piracy boost in ...

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital budget work harder
Advertising
Sep 17, 2019
Angeline Lodhia

How this one lesson from TV can make your digital ...

APAC media inflation is most resilient globally: report
Advertising
Feb 18, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

APAC media inflation is most resilient globally: report

Just Published

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ex-CEO Sorrell in new clash
Advertising
24 minutes ago
Alison Weissbrot

WPP refuses to pay final long-term bonuses to ...

Agency giant claimed Sorrell was responsible for “disclosure of confidential information” to the media.

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ‘realistic optimism’
Advertising
18 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

NTUC FairPrice pivots its messaging toward ...

New ‘Lift Up Everyday’ campaign from Iris celebrates small positive self-improvements in trying times, as Singapore's top local brand targets both budget-minded and aspirational shoppers.

Higher ad rates, uptake boost Facebook Q1 numbers
Advertising
18 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Higher ad rates, uptake boost Facebook Q1 numbers

Revenue rose by 48% and income by 94%, even as regulatory and technology headwinds, including the launch of Apple's iOS 14, could hobble the social network's ad-led growth.

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge APAC
Digital
18 hours ago
Robert Sawatzky

Nikko Asset Management awards digital remit to Huge ...

Japanese-based funds manager selects IPG’s digital experience agency as its Tokyo office brings in a new creative director.