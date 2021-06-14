Digital PR News The Work
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

'Tolerance is not acceptance': Dentsu Philippines tackles hurtful LGBTQIA+ language

Agency has created a website that translates real comments made towards LGBTQIA+ individuals into phrases that demonstrate love and empathy.

'Tolerance is not acceptance': Dentsu Philippines tackles hurtful LGBTQIA+ language

Dentsu Philippines has launched a website aimed at raising awareness of phrases or language that people within the LGBQTIA+ community find hurtful.

The 'Unlimited Love Language' lists a series of comments made towards LGBTQIA+ individuals, and then a 'translation' of how each comment is perceived by LGBTQIA+ individuals. Then, it provides an amended version of the phrase that removes hurtful connotations and demonstratres "unlimited love".

In one example, the phrase "I support lesbians, but why do you look like a normal girl?" is perceived as "All lesbians want to be a man". A more supportive translation of the phrase is "I support lesbians in all forms and shapes, no matter how they dress or talk".

The website seeks to tackle the space in between blunt homophobia and total empathy—seemingly innocent comments that people may not realise are laced with stereotypes and are offensive to the community.

"People think that not being bluntly homophobic makes them supportive. But tolerance is not acceptance. That’s why we need to condition people’s minds towards the unconditional acceptance by heart," said Roki Ferrer, connections strategy and research lead, Dentsu Philippines.

Chary Chu, associate creative director, Dentsu Jayme Syfu, added: "Occasionally, rude and hurtful expressions make their way into our conversations—even if we think they’re coming from a loving place."

The website is a non-commercial initiative created by Dentsu Philippines in support of Pride month, and draws from personal experiences of LGBTQIA+ individuals. The agency has also created video backgrounds with some of the phrases to act as a "conversation starter".

"We believe that true acceptance is only possible when there’s empathy," said JC Catibog, Country CEO, Dentsu Philippines. "That’s why showing how LGBTQIA+ people feel, and having a two-way conversation, is so important. As our own Dentsu Consumer Vision 2030 trends show, sexuality and gender will soon be less determined by birth. Hence, if we aren’t already, we need to start learning how to love unlimitedly."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How NTUC Income's astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

1 How an astonishing drone-shot ad almost didn't make it to air

Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

2 Byron Sharp on why the best response to Covid-19 was to stop advertising

Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

3 Accenture acquires Malaysian full-service agency Entropia

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

4 Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

5 Advertisers flock to Android as iOS privacy feature bites

Bayer kicks off $800 million global media review

6 Bayer calls $800m global media review

Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

7 Dettol salutes 'Covid protectors' by placing them on the label

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

8 Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

9 Wendy’s creates ad within 7 hours based on young fan’s idea

How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

10 How four brands are supporting Naomi Osaka as she takes a break from tennis

Related Articles

Companies in Asia lag on LGBTQIA+ inclusion: research
News
Jun 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Companies in Asia lag on LGBTQIA+ inclusion: research

The ingredients of a perfect Pride campaign
Marketing
Jun 4, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

The ingredients of a perfect Pride campaign

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow community
Marketing
Jun 7, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How to gain the respect of the rainbow ...

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?
Analysis
Jun 1, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Pride month: How can brands avoid pinkwashing?

Just Published

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'
News
8 hours ago
Danny Rogers

Wimbledon launches campaign that 'goes beyond tennis'

Campaign created by McCann London.

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity of private conversation
Advertising
9 hours ago
Sean Hargrave

WhatsApp's ‘Message privately’ flags sacrosanctity ...

Campaign created by BBDO was launched in the UK and Germany on 14 June and will roll out in France, Mexico, Indonesia, India and Brazil over the coming months.

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic after speedy review
Advertising
9 hours ago
Ben Bold

Lucky Generals wins battle for Virgin Atlantic ...

Creative review overseen by Virgin and intermediary Creativebrief.

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change
Advertising
9 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Ogilvy’s Devika Bulchandani on managing through change

The global chair of advertising and North America CEO talks about her first few months at the WPP firm after 25 years at McCann.