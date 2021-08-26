The top 10 snacks and candies in Asia-Pacific

Everyone's got their guilty pleasures when it comes to what they put in their mouth. Whether you like your treats sweet, savory, baked, fried, spicy, buttery, minty, chewy, chocolately, on a stick, or covered in cheese dust, the world's makers of snacks and confections have something for you.

But what goodies do people in Asia turn to when they just need a little nosh? That's what we're here to find out.

The following facts about Asia's favourite snacks and candies are derived from the 2021 edition of Campaign Asia-Pacific's exclusive Asia's Top 1000 Brands research, done in partnership with Nielsen IQ. The region's most comprehensive research on consumer brand perception, Asia's Top 1000 Brands asks consumers in 14 Asia-Pacific markets to name the brands they consider the best in 15 major product and service categories. From this, we compile the overall Asia's Top 1000 Brands ranking, a list of the top 100 brands in each market, and a variety of features and category-based reports like this one.

As alluded to above, snack foods cover a wide array of choices, so we're actually giving you not one but three top 10 lists, covering three sub-categories of the food category. Without further ado, we give you...

Asia's top snack foods:

Rank Biscuits, crackers and cookies Candy Salty snacks and nuts 1 2 3 4 5 6 7 8 9 10

2021 rankings compared with 2020

Category: Biscuits, crackers and cookies Candy Nuts and salty snacks Rank 2021 2020 2021 2020 2021 2020 1 Oreo Oreo Cadbury Ferrero Rocher Lay's Pringles 2 Ritz Ritz Ferrero Rocher Cadbury Pringles Lay's 3 Meiji Meiji Kit Kat Nestle Calbee Calbee 4 Quaker Arnotts Nestle Kit Kat Cadbury Doritos 5 Orion Glico Snickers Hershey's Lotte Cadbury 6 Kjeldsens Quaker Hershey's Lindt Orion Lotte 7 Arnotts Loacker Mentos Godiva Doritos Orion 8 Parle Griffin's M&M's Toblerone Cheetos Garuda 9 Britannia Orion Lotte M&M's Meiji Jack'n Jill 10 Good Day I Mei Chupa Chups Dairy Milk Three Squirrels Cheetos

More facts to chew on

Still hungry for knowledge? Here's some more tasty morsels from our survey of the region's favourite snack and candy brands.

Biscuits, crackers and cookies

Regional No. 1 Oreo tops the charts in five specific markets:

China

Indonesia

Malaysia

Thailand

Vietnam

Oreo also finishes in second place in Hong Kong, Korea, Singapore and Taiwan and in third in Australia, Japan and Philippines.

Regional No. 2 Ritz ranks highly in many markets but is the top choice nowhere. Its highest rankings are 4th (Taiwan and Thailand) and 5th (Australia and Indonesia).

Market-specific No. 1 rankings for brands in the regional top 10:

Oreo: China, Indonesia, Malaysia, Thailand, Vietnam

Meiji: Singapore

Orion: South Korea

Kjeldsens: Hong Kong

Arnotts: Australia

Parle: India

Market-specific No. 1 rankings for brands not in the regional top 10:

Griffin's: New Zealand

Morinaga: Japan

I Mei: Taiwan

Sky Flakes: Philippines

It's interesting to note that both Brittania and its Good Day brand earn spots on the ranking in this category.

Candy

Regional No. 1 Cadbury is the top choice in three markets (Australia, India, Malaysia). It also comes in second in New Zealand and Singapore, and third in Indonesia.

Market-specific No. 1 rankings for brands in the regional top 10:

Cadbury: Australia, India, Malaysia

Ferrero Rocher: China, Hong Kong, Taiwan

Kitkat: Singapore, Vietnam

Hershey's: Philippines

Mentos: Indonesia

Chupa Chups: Korea

Market-specific No. 1 rankings for brands not in the regional top 10:

Meiji: Japan

Glico: Taiwan

Whittakers: New Zealand

Salty snacks

Regional No. 1 Lay's is the top brand in only two markets: China and Taiwan. It comes in second in Hong Kong, India and Taiwan, and third in Indonesia, Philippines and Vietnam.

Regional No. 2 Pringles attains its spot despite being No. 1 in no markets. It finishes second in Korea and Philippines, third in Australia, and fourth in Indonesia, Japan, Malaysia and Singapore.

Market-specific No. 1 rankings for brands in the regional top 10:

Lay's: China, Taiwan

Calbee: Hong Kong, Japan

Orion: Korea, Vietnam

Doritos: Australia

Market-specific No. 1 rankings for brands not in the regional top 10:

Haldiram: India

Jack'n Jill: Philippines

GarudaFood: Indonesia

Tong Garden: Singapore

Mister Potato: Malaysia

Viva: Taiwan

Eta: New Zealand

Nope, we don't know why Cadbury shows up at No. 5 on a ranking of salty snacks and nuts. We're guessing it's because of the chocolate maker's nutty varieties?

Now, who's hungry?