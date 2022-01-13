Marketing News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

The Mill absorbs MPC Advertising to create global studio network

The Mill’s chief executive Josh Mandel will lead the consolidated studio, which he says will extend its VFX prowess into new areas. It is planning to open new studios in Seoul and Shanghai this year.

The Mill and MPC Advertising unite under The Mill brand
The Mill and MPC Advertising unite under The Mill brand

Visual effect studio MPC Advertising has been aborbed by its sister brand The Mill to create one global studio network that is claimed to be the largest suite of VFX, production and experiential marketing studios servicing the advertising industry globally.

The expanded studio will focus on three core business offerings; visual effects, creative production and brand experience.

The consolidated studio will be led by The Mill's chief executive Josh Mandel in the new role of president of advertising at parent company Technicolor Creative Studios.

MPC Advertising will combine its studios in London, Amsterdam, Paris, Shanghai, New York and Los Angeles with The Mill’s existing studios, including its London headquarters, along with its spaces in Berlin, New York, Chicago, Los Angeles and Bangalore.

The Mill is planning to open new studios in Seoul and Shanghai this year as well as expand operations in Paris, Berlin and Amsterdam.

Beyond studio expansion, it says it has invested heavily in new production, immersive and interactive technologies.

Mandel said: “Our agency and brand clients have consistently asked us to extend our VFX prowess into new areas of premium craft, from design and direction through to immersive experiences.

“We will now have the might to do all of this at a global scale and will continue to serve those ambitious agencies and brands looking to leverage our virtual production capabilities and innovation in the use of real-time game engines, XR, spatial experience and creating for the metaverse.”

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

1 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

2 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

3 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

4 Unilever has 'lost the plot' over sustainability messaging, says major shareholder

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

5 Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

6 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

7 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

8 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

9 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

10 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

Related Articles

'The name is the punchline': Gary Vaynerchuk launches a production studio
Marketing
4 days ago
Sabrina Sanchez

'The name is the punchline': Gary Vaynerchuk ...

Deepfake Tom Cruise creator launches production house creating hyperreal content
Digital
Jun 24, 2021
Fayola Douglas

Deepfake Tom Cruise creator launches production ...

Havas and Wellcom partner on global production network
Advertising
May 14, 2021
Staff Reporters

Havas and Wellcom partner on global production network

As brands produce more content, production houses launch brands
Digital
May 31, 2021
Avery Booker

As brands produce more content, production houses ...

Just Published

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global affiliate network
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

Stagwell brings Coconuts Media into its global ...

In a potential precursor to acquisition, the publisher will collaborate with Stagwell agencies on client pitches and media offerings across Asia-Pacific as part of its regional growth strategy.

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce primer for brand marketers
Analysis
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: A conversational commerce ...

While the pandemic may have accelerated ecommerce adoption, the next consumer trend appears to be buying directly from popular chat apps. Here's how brands could tap this online evolution.

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of Dentsu Indonesia
Advertising
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Prakash Kamdar replaces Maya Watono as CEO of ...

Watono is leaving at the end of January to take on a role in a newly established holding company for Indonesia’s state-owned enterprises, while Kamdar expands his Singapore CEO remit.

Why China may be a digital-transformation role model for APAC
Digital
1 day ago
Bryce Whitwam

Why China may be a digital-transformation role ...

SHANGHAIZHAN PODCAST: Wavemaker APAC CEO Gordon Domlija predicts that China will continue to lead in transformation but warns that context is key for all markets in the region because consumers embrace technology differently.