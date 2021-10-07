Marketing Analysis News The Work
Staff Reporters
23 hours ago

The best packaging design from Asia-Pacific this year

INSPIRATION STATION: A platinum award for a luncheon meat can out of China leads this year's showing of APAC designs at the Pentawards—the world's leading awards for packaging design.

The best packaging design from Asia-Pacific this year

This week at Inspiration Station, we once again look at some of the best packaging design in the world originating from Asia-Pacific. The recently held 15th annual Pentawards, the world’s leading awards for packaging design, received over 2,000 entries from more than 60 countries across five continents. 

While there were fewer top winners among APAC markets, Japan and China were among the top six countries receiving the highest number of awards, alongside the US, UK, Spain and Russia.

Most notably, the judges gave a platinum award to CP Foods/Xiaomi in China in the branding and consumer category for its luncheon meat redesign. 

Have a look at this work and other Gold-winning packaging design from the region: 

PLATINUM
Branding & Consumer
Luncheon Meat
CP Foods
Xiaomi
China 

Developed with a young e-commerce market in mind, the re-design of this packaging stands out from traditional luncheon meat (or ‘spam’) packaging. The front clearly express the brand, using the eye-catching pink and pure black colors to create the contrast, whilst the oral expression of the Chinese characters “吃肉”(‘eat meat’) is transformed into the shape of a pig. On the back of the pack, a ‘piggy nose’ is created, helping to make the pack more identifiable, and ultimately making the product fun and engaging for the consumer.

Creative Direction: Suyan Huang
Account Management: Yifei Zhang
Design: Hui Ren, Yue Zhang, Jinling Zhang, Hengchang Su

GOLD
Beverages, Wine
lidao
ShenZhen BOB Design
China

Design Director: BOB
Design Execution: Dong Shu Xuan

GOLD
Professional Concepts: Body, skin, health & beauty
Packaging for sports shoes
Shenzhen Voion Color Box & Paper
China

 

Design Direction: Yong Qin
VP: Feng Lin
CEO: Xiaoping Li
 

GOLD
Professional concepts, Home, leisure & other markets
The Strongest Tools
Kotobuki Seihan Printing
Japan

 
 

 

Creative Direction: Yoshio Kato
Art Direction: Yoshio Kato, Kuniyoshi
Design: Hajime Hirota


GOLD
Student concepts, Food
Slowfish
Chaoyang University of Technology
Taiwan

 

Creative Direction: Yu Tsen Chang
Graphic Design: Lu Xi Jiang
Image Editing: Bo Xian Chen
Package Design: Cheng Han Chuang
 

GOLD
Food: Fish, meat and poultry
Eat whatever you want
Shenzhen Baixinglong
China

 

 

GOLD 
Home & leisure: decor
G Candle Co. Packaging
Prompt Design
Thailand

 

Credits:
Executive Creative Direction: Somchana Kangwarnjit
Design: Rutthawitch Akkachairin, SKJ
Photography: Jirawat Namwong, Teerathanyapak Lueng-Ubon, Thiyada Akarasinakul, Pantipa Pummuang
 

GOLD
Food, Ready-to-eat dishes and fast food
Hotel New Grand ready-to-eat meals
Latona Marketing
Japan

 

Design: Kazuaki Kawahara
 

GOLD
Student concepts, sustainable design
U-box research on intensive express package
Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts
China

Tutor: Lu Zhao, Jian Zhang
Student: Yan Du, Qiru Xin
 

GOLD
Beverages, Tea and coffee
Changyuan Dragon Ball White Tea
Feng Design
China

 

Creative Direction & Account Management: Evan Wong
Design: Julia Roberts, Evan Wong


GOLD
Food, limited editions
Kinh Do Mooncakes
holmes&marchant
Singapore

 

Creative Direction: Gökçe Şahbaz
Art Direction: Chu Dinh
Design: Stanley Chew, Fang Hui The
Strategy: Atima Sarda
Account Management: Saurabh Singh
Illustration: Tree Studios


GOLD
Beverages, Health
Cereal Planet
inDare Design Strategy
China

 

Design: Fengming Chen, Yujie Chen, Jiarong Zeng, Junlong Yang, Yifei Huang, Zifan Zhu, Haiyong Wang, Haoxue Mei

You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

4 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

7 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

8 Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

9 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific
Advertising
Oct 9, 2020
Robert Sawatzky

The world's best packaging design from Asia-Pacific

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to drive change
The Work
May 28, 2021
Matthew Miller

Hong Kong-based 'art-ivist' draws on her history to ...

Designing the world's most hygienic voice-controlled toilet
PR
Aug 26, 2021
Robert Sawatzky

Designing the world's most hygienic voice-controlled...

Brand design in China enters early adulthood: JKR's René Chen
Advertising
Sep 30, 2021
Minnie Wang

Brand design in China enters early adulthood: JKR's ...

Just Published

What constitutes exemplary workplace mental-health support in 2021?
Analysis
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

What constitutes exemplary workplace mental-health ...

SOUNDING BOARD: We asked APAC industry insiders with different vantage points on the issue to tell us what a model mental-health effort looks like—and what's missing from current initiatives.

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health in the workplace
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health ...

To mark World Mental Health Day, the leader of a mental health non-profit provides some recommendations for how to look after your own wellbeing and that of your peers.

Greenpeace shows the downsides of a carbon-free future
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Greenpeace shows the downsides of a carbon-free future

A pan-Asia campaign by UltraSuperNew Tokyo introduces us to the few people whose lives would be worse in a world that moves beyond fossil fuels.

BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as CEO Neil Munn exits
Advertising
16 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as ...

Arto Hampartsoumian, managing partner and executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, Christine Ng, chairwoman of BBH Singapore and China and Sid Tuli, managing director of BBH Singapore part of board.