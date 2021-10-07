The best packaging design from Asia-Pacific this year

This week at Inspiration Station, we once again look at some of the best packaging design in the world originating from Asia-Pacific. The recently held 15th annual Pentawards, the world’s leading awards for packaging design, received over 2,000 entries from more than 60 countries across five continents.

While there were fewer top winners among APAC markets, Japan and China were among the top six countries receiving the highest number of awards, alongside the US, UK, Spain and Russia.

Most notably, the judges gave a platinum award to CP Foods/Xiaomi in China in the branding and consumer category for its luncheon meat redesign.

Have a look at this work and other Gold-winning packaging design from the region:

PLATINUM

Branding & Consumer

Luncheon Meat

CP Foods

Xiaomi

China

Developed with a young e-commerce market in mind, the re-design of this packaging stands out from traditional luncheon meat (or ‘spam’) packaging. The front clearly express the brand, using the eye-catching pink and pure black colors to create the contrast, whilst the oral expression of the Chinese characters “吃肉”(‘eat meat’) is transformed into the shape of a pig. On the back of the pack, a ‘piggy nose’ is created, helping to make the pack more identifiable, and ultimately making the product fun and engaging for the consumer.

Creative Direction: Suyan Huang

Account Management: Yifei Zhang

Design: Hui Ren, Yue Zhang, Jinling Zhang, Hengchang Su

GOLD

Beverages, Wine

lidao

ShenZhen BOB Design

China

Design Director: BOB

Design Execution: Dong Shu Xuan

GOLD

Professional Concepts: Body, skin, health & beauty

Packaging for sports shoes

Shenzhen Voion Color Box & Paper

China

Design Direction: Yong Qin

VP: Feng Lin

CEO: Xiaoping Li



GOLD

Professional concepts, Home, leisure & other markets

The Strongest Tools

Kotobuki Seihan Printing

Japan

Creative Direction: Yoshio Kato

Art Direction: Yoshio Kato, Kuniyoshi

Design: Hajime Hirota



GOLD

Student concepts, Food

Slowfish

Chaoyang University of Technology

Taiwan

Creative Direction: Yu Tsen Chang

Graphic Design: Lu Xi Jiang

Image Editing: Bo Xian Chen

Package Design: Cheng Han Chuang



GOLD

Food: Fish, meat and poultry

Eat whatever you want

Shenzhen Baixinglong

China

GOLD

Home & leisure: decor

G Candle Co. Packaging

Prompt Design

Thailand

Credits:

Executive Creative Direction: Somchana Kangwarnjit

Design: Rutthawitch Akkachairin, SKJ

Photography: Jirawat Namwong, Teerathanyapak Lueng-Ubon, Thiyada Akarasinakul, Pantipa Pummuang



GOLD

Food, Ready-to-eat dishes and fast food

Hotel New Grand ready-to-eat meals

Latona Marketing

Japan

Design: Kazuaki Kawahara



GOLD

Student concepts, sustainable design

U-box research on intensive express package

Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts

China

Tutor: Lu Zhao, Jian Zhang

Student: Yan Du, Qiru Xin



GOLD

Beverages, Tea and coffee

Changyuan Dragon Ball White Tea

Feng Design

China

Creative Direction & Account Management: Evan Wong

Design: Julia Roberts, Evan Wong



GOLD

Food, limited editions

Kinh Do Mooncakes

holmes&marchant

Singapore

Creative Direction: Gökçe Şahbaz

Art Direction: Chu Dinh

Design: Stanley Chew, Fang Hui The

Strategy: Atima Sarda

Account Management: Saurabh Singh

Illustration: Tree Studios



GOLD

Beverages, Health

Cereal Planet

inDare Design Strategy

China

Design: Fengming Chen, Yujie Chen, Jiarong Zeng, Junlong Yang, Yifei Huang, Zifan Zhu, Haiyong Wang, Haoxue Mei