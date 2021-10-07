The best packaging design from Asia-Pacific this year

This week at Inspiration Station, we once again look at some of the best packaging design in the world originating from Asia-Pacific. The recently held 15th annual Pentawards, the world’s leading awards for packaging design, received over 2,000 entries from more than 60 countries across five continents.
While there were fewer top winners among APAC markets, Japan and China were among the top six countries receiving the highest number of awards, alongside the US, UK, Spain and Russia.
Most notably, the judges gave a platinum award to CP Foods/Xiaomi in China in the branding and consumer category for its luncheon meat redesign.
Have a look at this work and other Gold-winning packaging design from the region:
PLATINUM
Branding & Consumer
Luncheon Meat
CP Foods
Xiaomi
China
Developed with a young e-commerce market in mind, the re-design of this packaging stands out from traditional luncheon meat (or ‘spam’) packaging. The front clearly express the brand, using the eye-catching pink and pure black colors to create the contrast, whilst the oral expression of the Chinese characters “吃肉”(‘eat meat’) is transformed into the shape of a pig. On the back of the pack, a ‘piggy nose’ is created, helping to make the pack more identifiable, and ultimately making the product fun and engaging for the consumer.
Creative Direction: Suyan Huang
Account Management: Yifei Zhang
Design: Hui Ren, Yue Zhang, Jinling Zhang, Hengchang Su
GOLD
Beverages, Wine
lidao
ShenZhen BOB Design
China
Design Director: BOB
Design Execution: Dong Shu Xuan
GOLD
Professional Concepts: Body, skin, health & beauty
Packaging for sports shoes
Shenzhen Voion Color Box & Paper
China
Design Direction: Yong Qin
VP: Feng Lin
CEO: Xiaoping Li
GOLD
Professional concepts, Home, leisure & other markets
The Strongest Tools
Kotobuki Seihan Printing
Japan
Creative Direction: Yoshio Kato
Art Direction: Yoshio Kato, Kuniyoshi
Design: Hajime Hirota
GOLD
Student concepts, Food
Slowfish
Chaoyang University of Technology
Taiwan
Creative Direction: Yu Tsen Chang
Graphic Design: Lu Xi Jiang
Image Editing: Bo Xian Chen
Package Design: Cheng Han Chuang
GOLD
Food: Fish, meat and poultry
Eat whatever you want
Shenzhen Baixinglong
China
GOLD
Home & leisure: decor
G Candle Co. Packaging
Prompt Design
Thailand
Credits:
Executive Creative Direction: Somchana Kangwarnjit
Design: Rutthawitch Akkachairin, SKJ
Photography: Jirawat Namwong, Teerathanyapak Lueng-Ubon, Thiyada Akarasinakul, Pantipa Pummuang
GOLD
Food, Ready-to-eat dishes and fast food
Hotel New Grand ready-to-eat meals
Latona Marketing
Japan
Design: Kazuaki Kawahara
GOLD
Student concepts, sustainable design
U-box research on intensive express package
Lu Xun Academy of Fine Arts
China
Tutor: Lu Zhao, Jian Zhang
Student: Yan Du, Qiru Xin
GOLD
Beverages, Tea and coffee
Changyuan Dragon Ball White Tea
Feng Design
China
Creative Direction & Account Management: Evan Wong
Design: Julia Roberts, Evan Wong
GOLD
Food, limited editions
Kinh Do Mooncakes
holmes&marchant
Singapore
Creative Direction: Gökçe Şahbaz
Art Direction: Chu Dinh
Design: Stanley Chew, Fang Hui The
Strategy: Atima Sarda
Account Management: Saurabh Singh
Illustration: Tree Studios
GOLD
Beverages, Health
Cereal Planet
inDare Design Strategy
China
Design: Fengming Chen, Yujie Chen, Jiarong Zeng, Junlong Yang, Yifei Huang, Zifan Zhu, Haiyong Wang, Haoxue Mei
|You've arrived at Inspiration Station, a weekly look at imaginative and artistic work from creators of all kinds across Asia-Pacific. Step off for a minute to recharge your creative batteries and find inspiration for that next big idea of yours further down the track.