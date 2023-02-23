Search
Just Published
6 hours ago
CMO Power List 2023: Call for nominations
Campaign Asia-Pacific's CMO Power List, a definitive guide to the most influential marketers in the region, is now accepting nominations for its 5th annual listing of top marketers.
6 hours ago
Women to Watch Greater China 2023: Christine Li, BBDO
With a knack for finding solutions and inspiring teammates, Li has navigated BBDO Beijing’s business to steady commercial success and better work culture.
7 hours ago
Winning advertisers is key to saving newspapers in ...
The WPP media agency network launches a 'Back to News' initiative to bring advertisers into the fight to support responsible journalism and address the spread of misinformation.
7 hours ago
Without standard metrics, should brands still ...
Retail media currently lacks standardised metrics, undermining its credibility with brands and hindering industry growth. We find out what brands should ask the retail media networks they are being asked to invest in.