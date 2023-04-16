Search
Just Published
40 minutes ago
Heinz ABC extols the virtues of 'mom-made' meals in ...
AD BRIEF: This film from Leo Burnett Indonesia supports a partnership with the Food Bank of Indonesia along with other FMCG and retail brands to distribute 125,000 meals for Sahur and Iftar.
The Information
1 hour ago
Agency Report Card 2022: Havas Media
We saw improvement in business, DEI and sustainability for Havas Media this year, but its work still rarely stands out from the pack.
3 hours ago
Campaign's Spotlight HK: Highlights
Campaign's ongoing coverage of its Spotlight event happening in Hong Kong on April 20, 2023.
5 hours ago
The upfront that changed everything? Wait until ...
Macroeconomic conditions lend themselves to business as usual at the annual television rights buying event in the US.