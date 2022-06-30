Tech MVP 2022: Phil (Pengfei) Zhang, Artefact

Phil (Pengfei) Zhang

Lead data scientist, Shanghai

Artefact

China

As a lead data scientist in Artefact, Zhang leverages data and AI techniques to lead the delivery of end-to-end modelling products for many clients in various scenarios, mainly enabling data marketing and supply chain for luxury maisons, global cosmetic brands, FMCG, and retail industries.

Recognised by the Shanghai government for his data and AI expertise, Zhang was made a senior engineer and industry mentor for Shanghai Jiaotong and Fudan University before joining Artefect four years ago, where he has been leading a talented team of data scientists to leverage data and AI for the agency’s clients.

Among the products that Zhang has led is second purchase propensity scoring – an AI model using first party data from brand on consumers’ profile, transaction and behaviours, to better forecast repurchase propensity of existing customers, and to help brands further increase their second purchase rate. For a luxury cosmetics brand, the model was able to drive 20% more conversions compared with rule-based selection and was further set to keep generating business impact on a daily basis.

Currently, Zhang is part of the data team that is composed of data tech, data scientists, and engineers, representing more than 15% of the total Artefact employees in China, which delivered seven percent of revenues in 2021. The team also became the winner of the AIWIN 2021 (Artificial Intelligence World Innovations Competition) Application Innovation Competition with their successful implementation practices and innovative solutions in the field of artificial intelligence and business.

Tech MVP jury members were impressed with Zhang's good insights to look at data differently, most notably with his second purchase propensity model.

As a leader, Zhang is a respected expert in data and AI topics both for his high-end mastering of the technical data science skills, combined with a useful ability to communicate and articulate complicated matters in simple words, making him a critical player in the success of Archetype's projects. Not only a great mentor for his team, Zhang is an industry mentor for Shanghai Jiaotong and Fudan University, and has conducted several courses on data and AI to both undergraduate, and master students.